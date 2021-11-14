ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team’s star defensive end Chase Young injures knee, team fears torn ACL

Excited to get another chance to face off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, the Washington Football Team are off to a hot start, leading 13-0 in the second quarter. But things may be taking a turn. Star defensive end Chase Young just suffered an injury to his right knee.

It was a non-contact injury, they brought out the medical cart for Young, but the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year chose to walk off with some assistance from the WFT staff. Young had a noticeable limp when heading to the locker room and has already been ruled out for the rest of today’s game.

Ian Rapoport is already on the case, noting Young may be dealing with a torn ACL , which would wipe out his season. Of course, no one will know for sure until Young has a chance to receive a full medical diagnosis.

Young’s injury comes after their other starting defensive end, Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve with a fractured jaw. Now, the underperforming WFT defense faces yet another challenge in what’s been a tumultuous season.

Washington also recently found out their Week 1 starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to miss the rest of his season with a hip injury . The bad news keeps coming, but if there’s any optimism, it’s that Washington is once again hanging with TB12 after keeping things close in the 2020 Wild Card round.

Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL

Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.
