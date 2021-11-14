ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 24 Virginia Tech women sail past George Mason 81-52

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cwWUDK200

Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 24-ranked Virginia Tech established early control and beat George Mason 81-52 on Sunday.

In helping to move the Hokies to 3-0, Kitley in her last two games has shot 28 for 38 and averaged 28.5 points. She was 11 for 17 on Sunday, and in all three games, the 6-foot-6 junior is averaging 9.6 rebounds. It was Kitley’s first double-double of the season.

After Tamia Lawhorne's basket pulled the Patriots (2-1) within 11-10, Emily Lytle and Aisha Sheppard each made 3-pointers, Kitley made a jumper and Azana Baines added a layup for a 10-0 run.

George Mason closed to within 24-21 on Jordan Wakefield's 3 with 5:45 before halftime, but Virginia Tech broke away with a 15-0 run to close the quarter and led 39-21 at halftime.

Sheppard finished with 16 points, Cayla King scored 15, Lytle 13 and Georgia Amoore distributed nine assists.

Wakefield scored 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3 and Lawhorne 14 off the bench for George Mason.

———

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
fiusports.com

Women's Hoops Hosts George Mason for Season Opener

MIAMI (Nov. 8, 2021) – The FIU women's basketball team is set to tip off its 2021-22 season at home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, when the Panthers welcome George Mason for a showdown at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Game time against the Patriots is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET....
MIAMI, FL
morganstatebears.com

MBB Game Notes: George Mason

Morgan State Notes | George Mason Notes | GAMEDAYGuide |. Opponent: George Mason Patriotts (2-0) Site: EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Va. MSU Coaches: MSU -Kevin Broadus (68-49, 4th yr) • GMU - Kim English (2-0, 1st yr) Websites: www.MorganStateBears.com | www.gomason.com. SETTING THE STAGE. • The Morgan State University men's basketball...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Oduro scores 22 to carry George Mason past Morgan St. 90-53

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 22 points as George Mason routed Morgan State 90-53 on Sunday night. D'Shawn Schwartz had 17 points and seven rebounds for George Mason (3-0). Davonte Gaines added 15 points and eight rebounds. Devon Cooper had 14 points. De'Torrion Ware had 15 points for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

No. 20 Maryland takes on George Mason

George Mason (3-0) vs. No. 20 Maryland (3-0) Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Maryland hosts George Mason in an early season matchup. Both squads won at home this past weekend. Maryland earned a 68-57 win over Vermont on Saturday, while George Mason got a 90-53 blowout win over Morgan State on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Collegiate Times

Women’s basketball defeats George Mason 81–52

With 23 points and 10 rebounds, junior Elizabeth Kitley led the women’s basketball team to a 81–52 win over the George Mason Patriots Sunday, Nov. 14. The Hokies dominated on both offense and defense, grabbing 46 rebounds over George Mason’s 28 and forcing 16 George Mason turnovers. The Hokies’ success...
BASKETBALL
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Hokies#Patriots#Lytle 13#Ap
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Saturday’s Wild Results

It was a wild day within the college football world. It all began in Columbus early Saturday afternoon when No. 4 Ohio State thumped No. 6 Michigan State 56-7. It didn’t technically count as an “upset,” but it was shocking nonetheless. Then, Unranked Clemson then took down No. 10 Wake Forest 48-27.
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set, plus an early prediction

The 2021 college football regular-season finale will feature a primetime Governor’s Cup clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. Following Kentucky’s win over New Mexico State on Saturday, the school announced that Cats vs. Cards will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2. Louisville will enter the game...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 for Week 13

College football's Week 13 AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes inside Sunday's top 10 following a massive result in the Big Ten. Fifth-ranked Ohio State obliterated Michigan State, 56-7, a statement victory heading into a division-deciding showdown with Michigan next week. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdown passes to move out front in the Heisman Trophy race.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBJ7.com

Franklin, Gardner lead No. 25 Virginia basketball past Radford, 73-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and No. 25 Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening loss, beating Radford 73-52. Virginia was beaten by Navy on Tuesday night. This time the Cavaliers used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead. Radford...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

FINAL: Arizona 81, NAU 52

Kerr Kriisa started the scoring off with a three, but Jalen Cone matched it. Azuolas Tubelis then scored two consecutive buckets and Dalen Terry added one of his own. Carson Towt and Christian Koloko proceeded to exchange baskets as Arizona led 11-5 at the media timeout. Towt made two free-throws...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

456K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy