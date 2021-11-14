Northwestern Lehigh’s Justin Holmes, Allentown Central Catholic’s Caiden Shaffer provide inspirational performances in District 11 4A football championship

Northwestern's Justin Holmes (5) threw a strike on fourth down in the final minute despite an injured right thumb, but Central Catholic's Matt Keyes knocked the ball away to preserve Central Catholic's 21-14 victory in the District 11 Class 4A final. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Northwestern’s Justin Holmes couldn’t move his right thumb. Central Catholic’s Caiden Shaffer couldn’t catch his breath.

Both were inspirational leaders who battled until the end of Friday night’s thrilling District 11 Class 4A championship game.

It wasn’t until after the emotion and adrenaline wore off that their bodies said it was time for a break.

Holmes nearly connected on a last-minute touchdown pass for the Tigers, who lost 21-14 thanks in part to Shaffer’s 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries.

“We had that last play saved up the last couple weeks and Holmes said I’m good to enough to throw it,” Northwestern coach Josh Snyder said. “I thought he laid it out there. We gave ourselves a shot.”

Holmes ran for 86 yards on 18 carries and passed for 42 and a touchdown in his final high school game.

The Kent State recruit finished the season with 1,329 rushing yards and 1,305 passing yards and a combined 38 TDs. He had 2,480 rushing yards, 2,774 passing yards and 847 receiving yards in a standout career.

“I haven’t seen anybody stop him,” Central Catholic coach Tim McGorry said, “so I think that’s the best you can do against him. He’s certainly one of the best players we’ve faced this season. Just proud of our kids for that.”

Shaffer’s 10th rushing touchdown of the year with 4:01 left in the third quarter was the game’s final score. He had 10 more carries that helped eat valuable time off the clock and kept Northwestern’s explosive offense on the sideline.

“He’s a tough kid,” McGorry said. “He’s not the biggest kid, not the fastest kid. He kind of is the epitome of our football team — tough, blue collar, come to work every day kids. That’s how he runs the football. We certainly wouldn’t be here without him.”

Different kinds of disappointed

McGorry was frustrated by a few things Friday night, most noticeably the Vikings’ 11 penalties. But he and his team have a week to iron those out.

Snyder and his staff, meanwhile, are still wondering what if.

Northwestern had three turnovers and four penalties, all but one of which were painfully costly.

“Turnovers, again,” Snyder said, “we’re going to think about those for a long while here.”

Northwestern was called for holding in a tie game late in the second quarter. That cost the Tigers valuable time and eventually led to an interception in the end zone with one minute left.

Despite another holding call on the Tigers’ first series of the second half, they eventually took a 14-7 lead eight plays later on Cade Christopher’s 26-yard touchdown run.

After Central Catholic tied it at 14, Christopher was stripped on the ensuing kickoff. An official ran toward the 20-yard line to mark Christopher’s forward progress after the junior was pushed back several yards but didn’t make the call when the referee looked at him.

Instead, Shaffer scored three plays later to give the Vikings the lead for good.

The Tigers drove on their next series to the Vikings’ 3-yard line, only to fumble it away on third down with 8:17 left in the game. It also left Holmes at less than 100%.

Still holding onto the lead, Central Catholic turned to Shaffer to run out most of the remaining clock. After two Vikings first downs, the Tigers appeared to force a punt when Holmes stopped Shaffer in the backfield on third-and-4. But Holmes was flagged for a horse collar.

That penalty and an offsides penalty allowed Central Catholic to burn a few more minutes off the clock and forced Northwestern to burn two timeouts and be left with just 121 seconds to drive 62 yards.

“I’m not sure we weren’t the better team,” Snyder said. “I’m not taking anything away from Central. We went toe to toe with them. We made them get in some uncomfortable situations. ... I thought it was a good matchup for us. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top.”

Northwestern could have had its first 12-win season.

Instead, Shaffer gets a week to rest. Central Catholic’s offense gets a week to shore up its timing issues and the defense gets a week to prepare for District 4 champion Jersey Shore’s fast-paced offense at 7 p.m. Friday at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown.

“I feel bad for these kids,” Snyder said. “The heart of these Northwestern football players is incredible. It was the best defensive team we’ve had in my 10 years. These kids wouldn’t quit. They were not going to be intimidated by anybody. ... They were ready for this game.”

Another record, others looming

Northern Lehigh’s Dylan Smoyer broke Gary Van Norman’s single-season passing record (1,755 in 1968) on an 18-yard completion to Trevor Amorim in the second quarter of Saturday’s 2A final against Palmerton.

Smoyer has 1,802 yards entering its PIAA playoff opener against District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail at 7 p.m. Friday at home in Slatington. The senior tied two other marks — season completions (102 by Van Norman) and career completions (164, Don Rubright).

Amorim’s catch left him with 845 receiving yards this season, nine shy of Duke Lilly’s program mark set in 1968. He also is two touchdown catches and three career receptions shy of school records held by Lilly and Steve Hluschak, respectively.

Only halfway done

Palmerton graduates seven senior contributors from this year’s 9-3 team, but returns a slew of talented contributors — led by sophomore Matt Machalik.

“The seniors did a lot to get us where we’re at,” coach Chris Walkowiak said. “They set a good example for our underclassmen to follow. ... The well’s not dry here. We’re going to grow from this and build on it.”

Machalik finished with 1,539 rushing yards and 1,308 passing yards. He scored a District 11-leading and school-record 30 total touchdowns. His rushing total is second in Palmerton history to Chris Siracuse’s 1,689 in 1998. His passing total is fourth behind Garrett Perschy (2,155 in 2016), Brian Morgan (1989) and Tekoah Guedes (2017).

“We knew they were going to come out with a lot of fight today,” Tout said. “Machalik kept them in there. He made some nice runs.”

Machalik scored on runs of 1, 69 and 28 yards in Saturday’s final, the last cutting Northern Lehigh’s lead to 29-20.

Junior Danny Lucykanish’s 568 receiving yards in 2021 is seventh in Palmerton history.

Machalik’s 1,972 career passing yards and 18 TDs is a good start toward the school marks of 4,595 and 41, respectively.

His 1,990 rushing yards and 36 TDs are within striking distance of the program records of 2,685 and 46, respectively.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

PIAA/District 11 football schedule

PIAA FIRST ROUND

Class A

District 11 champion Williams Valley (9-2) at Districts 1-2 champion Old Forge (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail (8-3) at District 11 champion Northern Lehigh (9-3), 7:05 Friday

Class 3A

District 11 champion North Schuylkill (11-1) vs. Districts 1-12 champion Neumann-Goretti (9-1), 7 Friday at Cardinal O’Hara High School

Class 4A

District 4 champion Jersey Shore (12-0) at District 11 champion Central Catholic (9-3), 7 Friday

Class 5A

District 10 champion Erie Cathedral Prep (10-1) vs. District 11 champion East Stroudsburg South (9-3), 7 Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School, Wingate

DISTRICT 11

Class A

Semifinals

Tri-Valley 47, Mahanoy Area 0

Williams Valley 35, Nativity BVM 25

Final

No. 2 Williams Valley 28, No. 1 Tri-Valley 13

Class 2A

Semifinals

Northern Lehigh 43, Minersville 14

Palmerton 47, Catasauqua 7

Final

No. 1 Northern Lehigh 64, No. 2 Palmerton 34

Class 3A

Semifinals

North Schuylkill by forfeit over Tamaqua

Jim Thorpe 26, Notre Dame-GP 18

Final

No. 1 North Schuylkill 40, No. 3 Jim Thorpe 7

Class 4A

Semifinals

Northwestern 50, Wilson 15

Central Catholic 35, Pottsville 21

Final

No. 3 Central Catholic 21, No. 1 Northwestern 14

Class 5A

Semifinals

East Stroudsburg South 52, Wyoming Valley West 26

Whitehall 43, Southern Lehigh 14

Final

No. 1 East Stroudsburg South 47, No. 2 Whitehall 41, OT

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Parkland 42, Pocono Mountain West 13

Northampton 21, Pleasant Valley 7

Freedom 44, Easton 14

Emmaus 20, Nazareth 19

Semifinals

Emmaus 21, Parkland 14

Freedom 21, Northampton 9

Friday’s final, 7:05 p.m. at Whitehall’s Zephyr Stadium

No. 3 Freedom (10-2) vs. No. 5 Emmaus (9-3)