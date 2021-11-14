Ajna Kesely Produces 1500 Free National Record At Hungarian SC C’ships

SCY (25y) Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only) Stanford freshman Andrei Minakov ripped a 19.13 in prelims to lead the field -and the nation so far this season- in the 50 free. His time, an improvement of .6 from his previous PB, would have made the A final at 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships, an event in which Stanford had only one entrant and did not score. NC State secured four of the spots in the A final with Noah Henderson (19.54), David Curtiss (19.55), Nyls Korstanje (19.67), and Giovanni Izzo (19.72). Penn State freshman Victor Baganha tied Henderson with 19.54 for the second-fastest time of the morning.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO