ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ajna Kesely Produces 1500 Free National Record At Hungarian SC C’ships

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 6 days ago

SCM (25m) Ajna Kesely closed her 2021 Hungarian Short Course Championships campaign with a bang. The versatile 20-year-old just fired off the fastest 1500m freestyle of her career, crushing a time of 15:55.69 to register a new national record en route to gold...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Vlad Morozov Shut Out Of 100 Free, Drops 100 IM At European SC C’Ships

SCM (25m) We’re used to seeing Russian speedster Vladimir Morozov make major waves at the biannual European Short Course Championships. However, this time around in his home nation, the former USC Trojan is having somewhat of a rocky meet. Despite the 29-year-old claiming co-bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle, today...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

With One Day Remaining, Russia Rocks Top Of European SC C’ships Medal Table

SCM (25m) Russia remains atop the medal table with just one day of competition left in these 2021 European Short Course Championships. The nation has amassed 18 total medals comprised of 8 golds, 5 silvers and 5 bronze medals, while things are continuing to change up in the runner-up spot.
WORLD
olympics.com

Look to the past: The smallest nation to produce an Olympic champion

Athletes from over 200 countries have taken part in the Olympic Games. Some of the nations are very populous, while others are not. Some cover wide geographical areas, while others may be smaller than the town or city in which many of you live. These are known as micro-states. At...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Sarah Sjostrom Takes SC Euros 50 Fly Record at 24.50

SCM (25m) Four-time Olympic medalist Sarah Sjostrom broke the meet record in the 50 fly during the 2021 LEN European Short Course Championships, with her time of 24.50. Sjostrom broke the record previously set by France’s Melanie Henique back in 2019, when she swam the event in 24.56. Sjostrom also swam a lifetime best in the event, which she hadn’t done since 2017, when she swam 24.52 at the Berlin FINA World Cup stop.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hungarian#Ships#Russia#Scm
swimswam.com

Jakabos Snags 200 IM Gold On Day 2 Of Hungarian SC C’ships

SCM (25m) Olympian Katinka Hosszu continues her return to racing since the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan, taking on the women’s 200m IM after collecting bronze in the 100m IM here in Kaposvár. On day 2 of the 2021 Hungarian Short Course Championships, the versatile swimmer just missed the podium,...
SPORTS
scetv.org

Crazy SC World Records! - Trivia Quiz

The date of Thursday, November 18 is International Guinness World Records Day! Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day), first observed in 2004, commemorates the Guinness World Records becoming the best-selling copyright book of all time. Ever since then, the day has inspired people around the world to attempt to make their own marks in world records. Did you know that the Palmetto State holds some unique and bizarre world records of its own? This week’s edition of Walter Edgar’s SC Trivia will test your knowledge on world records you can only find here in South Carolina!
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Absent From ISL Playoffs, Kirill Prigoda Entered In Russian SC C’ships

SCM (25m) Qualifying competition for World Short Course Championships. The 2021 Russian Short Course Championships are upon us, with the six-day competition kicking off tomorrow, Tuesday, November 16th in St. Petersburg. The meet represents the second of two qualifying competitions for this year’s FINA World Short Course Championships set for...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Samusenko Makes Statement 100 Back Swim At Russian SC C’Ships

SCM (25m) Qualifying competition for World Short Course Championships. The 2021 Russian Short Course Championships continued today in St. Petersburg, with swimmers vying for a spot on the nation’s Short Course World Championships roster. Among the winners was Pavel Samusenko who took the men’s 100m backstroke, posting a swift 49.33...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Ben Proud Logs Fastest SCM 50 Free Of His Career For New British Record

27-year-old Ben Proud put up the fastest short course meters 50 free of his career, lowering his own British national record in the process. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 ISL Playoff Match 3. Thursday, November 18th – Friday, November 19th. 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time;...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Samusenko Hits 49.94 SCM 100 Fly Lifetime Best In St. Petersburg

SCM (25m) Qualifying competition for World Short Course Championships. Yesterday Pavel Samusenko made a statement in the men’s 100m backstroke, putting up a time of 49.33 to render himself the 6th fastest Russian in history in the event. Here on day 3 of these 2021 Russian Short Course Championships, the...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2021 NC State Invite Day 1 Prelims: Andrei Minakov Blasts 19.1 50 Free

SCY (25y) Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only) Stanford freshman Andrei Minakov ripped a 19.13 in prelims to lead the field -and the nation so far this season- in the 50 free. His time, an improvement of .6 from his previous PB, would have made the A final at 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships, an event in which Stanford had only one entrant and did not score. NC State secured four of the spots in the A final with Noah Henderson (19.54), David Curtiss (19.55), Nyls Korstanje (19.67), and Giovanni Izzo (19.72). Penn State freshman Victor Baganha tied Henderson with 19.54 for the second-fastest time of the morning.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2021 ISL Playoffs: Match 3 Live Recap

The second weekend of ISL playoffs kick off tonight in Eindhoven with Energy Standard as the heavy favorite to win playoff Match 3. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu. 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST. Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands. Short Course...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Fesikov Hits 100 IM SC Worlds Qualifying Time At Russian C’Ships

SCM (25m) Qualifying competition for World Short Course Championships. The story of day four of these 2021 Russian Short Course Championships was one of slim margins in terms of swimmers getting under the qualification times for next month’s Short Course World Championships. With the European Short Course Championships serving as...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

36-Year-Old Kristel Kobrich Qualifies For 10th World Championships

While competing at the Provincial Tournament in Córdoba, Argentina, 36-year-old Kristel Kobrich of Chile qualified for her 10th FINA World Championships. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. While competing at the Provincial Tournament in Córdoba, Argentina, 36-year-old Kristel Kobrich of Chile qualified for her 10th FINA World Championships. Posting...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Georgia’s Urlando, Magahey Out of GT Invite With Non-COVID-Related Illness

SCY (25 yards) Live results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational”. University of Georgia sophomores Jake Magahey and Luca Urlando are both dealing with a non-COVID-related illness and will miss the Georgia Tech Invitational, the school confirmed to SwimSwam on Thursday. The two are not competing “out of...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy