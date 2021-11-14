ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

By Bill Williamson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause it’s the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. These teams played two wild games against each other in 2020. The Raiders won 40-32 at Arrowhead Stadium (their first win there in eight years) in October and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 35-31 in Las Vegas in...

ClutchPoints

John Madden’s net worth in 2021

John Madden is a Super Bowl-winning hall of fame coach. He was also a well-renowned broadcaster for NFL telecasts until the end of the 2008 season. In this article, we will dive into John Madden’s net worth in 2021. John Madden’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $200 Million. Celebrity Net...
DALY CITY, CA
Rich Bisaccia and Derek Carr break down big loss to Chiefs

Now, it’s about trying to figure out what happened for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 41-14 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night and what is next for the team. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr discussed the issues with media members after the game. Here are some highlights from the sessions:
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gawking at Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs

Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes is going to watch out for Dallas Cowboys’ corner Trevon Diggs in their upcoming match. Diggs currently leads the league in interceptions with eight, and he has also managed to return two of them for touchdowns. Mahomes doesn’t want to be the cornerback’s next victim, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.
FanSided

Raiders Game Today: Raiders vs New York Giants injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Giants today in a 2021 Week 9 matchup, and here is everything you need to know leading into the game. The Las Vegas Raiders will head east in Week 9 to take on the New York Giants, as they look to start the second half of their schedule on a high note. Las Vegas went into their break after beating both the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, erasing a two-game losing streak that culminated in Jon Gruden resigning due to the horrible emails found in the WFT investigation.
This just in: Derek Carr says this Raiders’ team is ‘different’

Last November, with the Las Vegas Raiders’ season teetering, quarterback and team leader Derek Carr made a strong case that that version of the Silver and Black was “different.”. And we took the bait. Of course, in the end, it wasn’t different. The Raiders went from 6-4, then to 8-8...
FanSided

Chiefs Game Today: Green Bay Packers vs Chiefs injury report, schedule, live stream, TV and betting preview for Week 9 NFL game

It’s Week 9, which means the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in one of the single most-anticipated games of the 2021 NFL season. The downside here is that Aaron Rodgers will not be available to play due to being on the Packers’ COVID reserve list. However, the Packers have won 7 games in a row and are in prime position for a top seed in the NFC, so they’ll be plenty motivated to get the job done and maintain their position in a tough conference while on the road against Patrick Mahomes and company. Let’s take a look at the particulars of Chiefs vs. Packers.
Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Player Props (11/21/21)

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals are entering Week 11 of the Nfl regular season hungry after two disappointing losses in a row. The Bengals are coming off a disappointing loss against the New York Jets and a conference beating by the Cleveland Browns, while the Raiders have had similar luck losing to the New York Giants and being swept by the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are set to kick off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 4:05 EST, and it looks like it will be a nail-biter. According to ESPN, the teams are stacked pretty evenly with a 49.7% Bengals success rate and a 49.9% success rate for the Raiders. The game will come down to crucial plays and will rely on which team can make the least amount of mistakes to pull off a lose-streak ending game.
VERSUS CHIEFS

This is a big game, maybe the biggest one so far. The league gave KC a gift versus the Packers by sitting down Rodgers. If he plays, they are 4-5-0, but the NFL loves parity so KC gets the win. I can't see the Raiders losing this game with the...
Silver Minings: Allegiant Stadium is an offensive factory

Las Vegas does everything big — and, so far, that counts for NFL games in the city as well. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, games played in the beautiful, new Allegiant Stadium are offensive showcases. There have been 13 regular season games at Allegiant since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas from Oakland before the 2020 season and points are being scored in bunches at a record pace.
Raiders injury news: Guard Richie Incognito has setback in rehab

On the same day that the struggling Las Vegas Raiders lost a team captain for the rest of the season, they also got discouraging injury news on a veteran offensive starter, putting his availability this season in question. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Monday that guard Richie...
Final score: Chiefs 41, Raiders 14

This was a pretty convincing beat down. It was the Las Vegas Raiders’ worst game of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs, who probably played their best game of the season, beat the Raiders in every phase of the game. Let’s take a quick look at the gory details:. Record:...
Raiders Week 11 opponent: Meet the Bengals

The Raider Nation is just waking up after the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, the focus must quickly change to Week 11 when the Raiders host the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. It’s another key November AFC game with playoff implications for the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday.
Holder’s Handful: Raiders Week 11 injury report, news and mailbag

Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals this week, get caught up on all of your Raiders news, listen to the injury report and hear your Raiders questions get answered. To have your questions answered on a future episode, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them...
DeSean Jackson is active for Raiders against Chiefs

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense will get a needed boost Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in the form of wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The Raiders made Jackson active for the game on Sunday afternoon. It is not a surprise as the plan was for Las Vegas to play Jackson immediately after he signed last Monday and he practiced all week in preparation of playing against Kansas City. Jackson had eight catches with a 27.6 per catch average for the Los Angeles Rams this season before he was released two weeks ago.
Silver Minings: AFC West Week 10 roundup

Well, yesterday wasn’t all bad for the Las Vegas Raiders. Every team in the division - other than the Chiefs - lost so the Raiders still have a fighter’s chance at taking home the AFC West crown this season. However, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Denver are now looking up at Kansas City, a familiar position over the last few years...
