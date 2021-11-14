MPD releases photos in attempted ATM theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a liquor store off the 6200 block of Ridgeway after two people tried to steal the ATM inside. Police said it happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 14.

Police said the two men were driving a champagne colored newer edition Honda Accord with unknown tags.

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is still ongoing.



If you know anything, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 901 528 – CASH or submit your tip online to CrimeStoppers .

