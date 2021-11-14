ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD releases photos in attempted ATM theft

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u81rx_0cwWSvVO00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a liquor store off the 6200 block of Ridgeway after two people tried to steal the ATM inside. Police said it happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 14.

Police ask public to help identify TV theft caught on camera

Police said the two men were driving a champagne colored newer edition Honda Accord with unknown tags.

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you know anything, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 901 528 – CASH or submit your tip online to CrimeStoppers .

More top stories from WREG

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Police release photos after Tops BBQ burglarized, register stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a break-in at Tops BBQ on Lamar on November 18 where police said a man broke one of the front glass doors and stole a cash register. Police have provided these images along with their Facebook post. No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in Oak Court Mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call near the Oak Court Mall in East Memphis Saturday evening around 6:20 after a man had been shot and a child had also been injured. Police said the man was transported to Regional One in critical condition and that the child had been transported […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for who killed Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the those responsible in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Investigators have received numerous tips regarding the shooting. It’s a level of community engagement that could make the difference in solving this case. Surveillance footage outside of Makeda’s captured the gunmen and the getaway vehicle. Since these photos […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Friday night off Ketchum Drive in South Memphis where they found a man dead at the scene. According to police, the suspect(s) drove away in an SUV style vehicle. MPD is currently investigating. MPD is asking if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Two shot in violent start of Memphis weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a violent start to the weekend as two victims were gunned down in Memphis in two separate incidents. One of the fatal shootings, happened a few hundred feet from where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed a few days ago. Neighbors and residents said it will take community collaboration to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD says one dead after being dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to Methodist Hospital Friday after a person was dropped off via private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim did not survive their injuries. The location of the shooting is currently undetermined and police are investigating. MPD is asking if you know anything to contact […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City watch issued for missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued an alert for a missing adult, Ken King on November 20. He was last seen off the 6300 block of Egerton Circle on November 19. Ken is described as 60 years old, 6′ 2″ and 215lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and brown vest. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after home invasion robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A home invasion robbery left one man dead Friday around midnight near the Memphis International Airport. Police said the robbery happened on the 2700 block of McMurray Street. Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of those men did not survive his injuries. According to police, four armed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Atm#Memphis Police#Ridgeway#Crimestoppers
WREG

Frayser murder suspect captured in Detroit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Frayser was reportedly captured in Detroit Friday. The U.S. Marshals Service says agents arrested Edwin Bailey for the shooting death of Richard Warnadoe. Warnadoe was reportedly shot to death on November 9, in the area of Winston Drive just north of Watkins. The marshals […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dash cam shows what happened during West Memphis arrest

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An encounter with a group of young women has now former West Memphis Police officer David Kohl facing criminal charges, but let’s back up to how we got to this point and the story Kohl told verses what is seen in the dash cam video. On October 26, Kohl wrote in […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Shooting, crash caused by carjacker caught on camera, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Blytheville Police Department released video Friday of a carjacking and double shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon along the on-ramp to I-55 South. The incident started on South Division & Kari Lane when the driver of a pickup truck stopped to adjust the load he was carrying on a trailer. It ended […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Police: shooter opened fire on parole office in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police and federal agents are investigating after someone opened fire on a probation and parole office in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Investigators say someone in a white Nissan pulled up to the building on Overton Crossing, fired shots and sped away. No one was injured. Police are still looking for the gunman but investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Whitehaven Black-owned coffee shop burglarized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In what was supposed to be a time to celebrate all that’s good about Whitehaven, one of its Black-owned businesses had to close its doors for the day due to a break-in. The owners of Muggin Coffeehouse posted a message on their Instagram that there was a break-in early Friday morning, but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three men have been charged after police say they shot one person during Young Dolph’s vigil on Thursday. It happened next door to Makeda’s Cookies, where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down Wednesday. Fans of Young Dolph had set up a memorial for him in front of the store. After two shootings […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek man who robbed East Memphis Kroger stores

Note: This story has been edited to correct the address of one store. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they say robbed two Kroger locations in East Memphis. The first robbery happened Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m. at the 3444 Poplar Avenue store at Poplar Plaza. Police say a man in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis driver convicted for 2018 four-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver has reportedly been convicted for a four-vehicle crash that injured two of his sons. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Derrick Lynn Harris, 37, has been convicted on two counts each of vehicular assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and DUI. Harris has also been convicted of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TBI: 14-year-old boy missing from Jackson, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help finding a 14-year-old boy from Jackson, Tennessee. TBI said Kyle McNeal was last seen earlier in the day Friday wearing a gray jacket, gray jeans, and black and white shoes. He is described as 5’6″, 130 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TBI: Missing Sullivan County 16-year-old found safe in Georgia

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 16-year-old Elijah Wilcox was found safe. According to the TBI, he was found in Temple, Georgia. Previous: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing 16-year-old out of Sullivan County. According to the TBI, Elijah […]
GEORGIA STATE
WREG

WREG

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy