ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

People Are Using Barns to Design Their Dream “Barndominium” Home

By Samantha Pires
mymodernmet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwning a home is expensive. So, it only makes sense that people are looking for alternatives that will allow them to have their own place without taking on the burden of a traditional mortgage. But even harder than owning a home is the ability to design and build your very own...

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Daylight-Permeated Tiny Homes

One of the most widespread disadvantages of tiny homes is that the minimal space can result in a dwelling that can feel gloomy and dark, but France-based Baluchon has proven that a reduced footprint doesn't have to come at the cost of energizing sunlight with the introduction of the 'la Orana' tiny home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Barns#Energy Efficiency#Building Materials#Instagram A#Homeguide
mymodernmet.com

Poignant Photos of People Saying Goodbye to Their Pets Before They Cross the “Rainbow Bridge”

Any pet owner who has lost their furry friend knows how devastating it can be. It's not an overstatement to say that a beloved member of the family is now gone. When the pang of grief hits, photos and videos can help remind someone of the good times shared. Photographer Lauren Smith-Kennedy is helping those who know it’s time for their pet to cross the Rainbow Bridge with free end-of-life photo shoots for the animals and their humans. Her poignant portraits show people saying goodbye to their dogs, cats, and rats.
ANIMALS
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
KHOU

Living large in a tiny home

We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about. There’s a reason shows like Tiny House Nation, Tiny House Hunters and Tiny Paradise are so popular. The idea of downsizing — of getting rid of all that junk that’s cluttering your house — appeals to a lot of people.
HOUSTON, TX
homecrux.com

Architects Turn 200-Year-Old Redhill Stone Barn Into a Luxury Home

A 25-acre rural site left dilapidated for years has finally received a makeover. Architecture studio TYPE has converted the Redhill Barn in Devon, England, into a contemporary family house. Being in a state of despair for about 200 years, the barn has now been converted into a livable space. The...
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Custom Douglas Tiny Home

Tiny homes are perfect for those who want to live a simpler life and reduce everything they own to minimal sizes and amounts. Tiny houses can usually be ordered and customized on request and this home is no different. The unit is 12’ wide and 30’ long and the starting...
REAL ESTATE
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of October designed to transform you into a hardcore sustainable architecture lover!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of October! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a tiny home built from an old shipping container – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,000 IKEA Built-In Storage Hack Saves a Cluttered Basement

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fact: Living with kiddos means living with their toys. Although it’s not realistic for toys to be neatly hidden away at all times in a living room that looks like it belongs in a magazine, there are some great design tricks out there to mitigate toy clutter. (Check out AT’s sister site, Cubby, for TONS of inspo for living, decorating, organizing, and cleaning with kids.)
SHOPPING
ruralintelligence.com

Home, Studio, Barn

There's plenty of space on this 24-acre property in Ancram for the Conteporary house, the studio with a guest bedroom and partial kitchen, and the large garage/barn with space for four cars and storage. The house offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a double-sided fireplace, a deck with views, a pool, and more. Listed at $1,495,000 by Berkshire Property Agents.
KINGSTON, NY
cambridgeday.com

There really are fewer chipmunks this autumn, for reasons less cute than the critters themselves

There really are fewer chipmunks this autumn, for reasons less cute than the critters themselves. Chipmunks. Gotta love their cute, furry faces stuffed with seeds. If you have noticed that there seem to be far fewer of their furry faces than normal this year, you would be right. There’s a reason. Do you remember the acorn explosion back in the fall of 2019 – when acorns were bouncing around everywhere, when they covered the sidewalks and plinked off cars, when you skidded down hills on top of acorn marbles? That was a mast year for acorns, which means oak trees produced an unusually high number. It is not known when or why this occurs, but somehow every two to five years all the oak trees in the region act in unison to produce a prodigious number of acorns.
SOMERVILLE, MA
mymodernmet.com

Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio

Itching to get away for a weekend and spend some time in the great outdoors? This unique circular cabin would be the perfect nature retreat. LUMIPOD Cabin by LUMICENE features a modular design with a massive curving glass façade that reaches from floor to ceiling. The clever design means that you’ll get unobstructed panoramic views of the outdoors even as you lay in bed.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy