Over the past 35 years, there have been nearly too many takes on the Air Jordan 1 to keep tabs on. Through varying colorways and countless collaborations, the shoe has taken on a bevy of different looks. For the first time in its history, though, the most beloved pair of sneakers across most fronts has garnered a makeover that is truly something unexpected. Introducing the Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX, the first iteration of the legendary kicks to feature the popular breathable waterproof tech.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO