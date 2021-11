Henry Ruggs' release from the Raiders will bring changes for the team's offense and the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. Ruggs was second on the team in wide receiver targets, but now Hunter Renfrow, who already led the group, could be in for an uptick in looks from quarterback Derek Carr. Renfrow could be among the top Fantasy football picks on Sunday against the Giants. Bryan Edwards is another name to keep in mind, particularly for Ruggs owners. Edwards had his most productive Fantasy performance of the season in Week 7, ahead of the team's bye last week, with 43 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO