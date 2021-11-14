ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Joe Haden: Downgraded to out

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Haden (foot) will not return Sunday against the Lions,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
USA Today

Chicago Bears sign ex-Steelers linebacker ahead of MNF tilt

Everyone’s favorite tattooed, curly-haired linebacker is sleeping with the enemy. Per Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears signed former Steelers outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. The Bears are his 10th team since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The timing...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
FanSided

5 Pittsburgh Steelers players who won’t be back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Four Bears players including Khalil Mack ruled out against Steelers

Not great news to report for Bears fans. The Chicago Bears announced on Saturday that standout outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. Mack was unable to practice all week. Head coach Matt Nagy said it's the next man up regarding the Bears'...
NFL
FanSided

Is Ben Roethlisberger vaccinated? Steelers quarterback out with COVID

Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID list on Saturday night after testing positive and will miss the Steelers game on Sunday vs. the Lions. Ben Roethlisberger is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions after the team announced he’s been placed on the Reserve/COVID list. Roethlisberger revealed he’s...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
ridgwayrecord.com

Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the sloppy, mistake-prone Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night. Boswell's third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take...
NFL

