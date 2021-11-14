Steelers' Joe Haden: Downgraded to out

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
Monday’s “First Call” is already looking ahead to the Steelers game next week before they play the Chicago Bears Monday night. A pair of former Steelers running backs made the highlight clips Sunday. And the next opponent for the Penguins finally made things go right. Let’s not get ahead of...
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
Cameron Heyward smiled and let out a quick chuckle. But the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran leader let it be known that the shot Warren Sapp took at him on social media this week was anything but playful banter. Heyward said Thursday he has “no relationship” with Sapp, four days after the...
Everyone’s favorite tattooed, curly-haired linebacker is sleeping with the enemy. Per Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears signed former Steelers outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. The Bears are his 10th team since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The timing...
There are always plenty of storylines to watch heading into any duel between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. This upcoming clash between the two surely is no different. Among the storylines to watch for this edition of the Steelers and Browns rivalry centers on the play of two of...
Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
Not great news to report for Bears fans. The Chicago Bears announced on Saturday that standout outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. Mack was unable to practice all week. Head coach Matt Nagy said it's the next man up regarding the Bears'...
Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID list on Saturday night after testing positive and will miss the Steelers game on Sunday vs. the Lions. Ben Roethlisberger is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions after the team announced he’s been placed on the Reserve/COVID list. Roethlisberger revealed he’s...
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
PITTSBURGH — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed criticism levied toward inside linebacker Joe Schobert for his comments about the team’s practice habits after tying the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Schobert said that the team needs to take its practices seriously in order to rectify tackling and penalty issues that...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the sloppy, mistake-prone Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night. Boswell's third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take...
