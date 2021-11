Black Panther become a global phenomenon when it hit theaters in 2018, reaching box office highs and cementing its characters as instant favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-expanding roster of super heroes. Many of the characters would go on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before going on for the currently in-production sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the film faced a tragic setback when T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 following his private battle with colon cancer. For Black Panther producer Nate Moore and the rest of the team currently at work on Wakanda Forever, it is important to honor the things Boseman brought to and enjoyed about the Black Panther legacy.

