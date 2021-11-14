ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

In Front of Barry Sanders, OSU’s Running Backs Put Up an Historic Performance

By Kyle Cox
pistolsfiringblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the greatest running back to ever tote the rock on hand, Oklahoma State’s rushers turned in Oklahoma State’s best ground game performance in over a decade. Earlier in the week, Mike Gundy recalled his tailback committee looking at Barry “like Santa Claus.” But when was asked after the game if...





Video: Barry Sanders at His Statue Dedication

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Heisman trophy winner was immortalized in a Heisman-like pose on Saturday evening on the northwest side of Boone Pickens Stadium. Sanders did a media scrum following the unveiling of his statue. Here is the video from that.
OKLAHOMA STATE


Barry Sanders’ Statue Unveiling Scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.

Before OSU takes the field Saturday for a primetime matchup with TCU, the program will unveil a statue of the legend, Barry Sanders, at 5 p.m. on the Northwest side of Boone Pickens Stadium. The ceremony — to take place two hours before kick — is free and open to the public.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ocolly.com

In Barry Sanders' presence, running backs buy into new identity

It is hard to change an identity. For Oklahoma State, currently engaged in a season where defense and rushing are at the forefront compared to the Cowboys traditional pass-heavy offense, a return to the past might have helped expedite the identity change. On Saturday, the university celebrated former running back...
NFL
ocolly.com

Report card: Cowboys honor Barry Sanders, Warren controls the red zone

Warren had three first-half touchdowns, all three coming from inside the red zone. His tough downhill running style is almost unstoppable once OSU gets inside the 10-yard line and he breaks tackles with ease. Although the whole OSU rushing attack had a great game, Warren’s three early touchdowns helped put this game out of reach early.
NFL
Tulsa World

No. 10 OSU's running game rips TCU: See all our coverage here

The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1) routed TCU on Saturday night. See all of our coverage here:. No. 10 Oklahoma State's running game dominant in rout of TCU. Oklahoma State improved to 9-1 behind three first-half touchdowns from running back Jaylen Warren. Sanders returns to Stillwater for statue unveiling,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Barry Sanders gets statue outside Boone Pickens Stadium

STILLWATER, Okla. — A statue of Barry Sanders now stands outside the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. FOX23′s Spenser Tilus was there as the nine-foot tall, bronze statue was unveiled Saturday. Sanders became the fourth person with a statue on the Oklahoma State campus, joining former president...
NFL
ocolly.com

Everything Barry Sanders said after statue unveiling

"Oh yeah, it’s a great action shot. I could see the young Barry doing that." Is there any part of you that maybe thinks it should have been the Colorado dive or any other play, or do you like the pose?. "Well, I think, fortunately for me, there’s a couple...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Oklahoma State football unveils Barry Sanders statue

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State immortalized one of the all-time greatest college football players prior to Saturday's game against TCU. A statue of Cowboys' legendary running back Barry Sanders was unveiled outside the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium — a moment that was long overdue. The bronze statue is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Barry Sanders’ Oklahoma State career highlighted by 1988 Heisman Trophy run

Barry Sanders is one of the greatest football players of all time. His Hall of Fame accolades include Pro Football (2004), College Football (2003), Kansas Sports (1998), and Michigan Sports (2003). He has rightfully been immortalized and engrained into the sport of football since he took off the cleats in 1998. On Saturday, the 1988 Heisman Trophy winner’s immortalization continues as Sanders will join the Oklahoma State Ring of Honor at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

