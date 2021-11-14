In Front of Barry Sanders, OSU’s Running Backs Put Up an Historic Performance

ESPN’s 6 p.m. Eastern SportsCenter Wednesday started with a notable mistake. The show opened with footage of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo walking into Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum ahead of their game, and anchor Hannah Storm commented on Westbrook’s jersey. Unfortunately, she misidentified it as a #20 Barry Sanders Detroit Lions jersey (Sanders did wear #21 at Oklahoma State, but wore #20 with the Lions). As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk relayed, it appears to actually be a Dallas Cowboys #21 jersey, which was worn by their former running back Julius Jones, and appears to be in support of clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones (a different person with the same name who is scheduled to be executed Thursday over a 1999 murder, but maintains his innocence, and has been featured in various documentaries raising questions about the case and about the racial issues involved with the police and jury). Here’s Smith’s tweet on this:

