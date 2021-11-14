ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Firefighters put out brush fire near Lompoc

By Travis Schlepp
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbAlw_0cwWQodx00

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County firefighters put out a brush fire burning near Lompoc Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported around 9:40 a.m. near the summit of Harris Grade Road.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason , two Santa Barbara County Fire engines, a hand crew, a water tender and one Lompoc fire engine responded to the fire.

By 10:05 a.m. forward progress had been stopped, Eliason said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The post Firefighters put out brush fire near Lompoc appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Firefighters#Fire Burning#Fire Engines#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Oil sheen spotted near Southern California’s oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials are investigating an oil sheen spotted Saturday near last month’s crude pipeline leak off Southern California’s coast. The U.S. Coast Guard says the oil sheen is about 70 feet by 30 feet and that it has dispatched “pollution responders, aircraft and boats” to investigate. The oil sheen is located The post Oil sheen spotted near Southern California’s oil spill appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

Little Alex’s thanks customers during final weekend in Montecito Country Mart

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Little Alex's Mexican restaurant is thanking customers during its final weekend. The restaurant is located in the Montecito Country Mart off Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara. Customer Robin Machado said, "Such a good family restaurant, really good food, so affordable, friendly people, so, it's just going to be a real blow." The post Little Alex’s thanks customers during final weekend in Montecito Country Mart appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy