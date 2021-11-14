LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County firefighters put out a brush fire burning near Lompoc Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported around 9:40 a.m. near the summit of Harris Grade Road.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason , two Santa Barbara County Fire engines, a hand crew, a water tender and one Lompoc fire engine responded to the fire.

By 10:05 a.m. forward progress had been stopped, Eliason said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The post Firefighters put out brush fire near Lompoc appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .