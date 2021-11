Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business and earned head coach Hubert Davis a win in his debut with the 83-67 win over Loyola (MD). Caleb Love was solid from start to finish and recorded 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Brady Manek contributed right from the start and finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Fellow transfer Dawson Garcia had a nice start as well, with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO