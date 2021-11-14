San Francisco Walgreens closes due to "severe rat infestation"

A San Francisco Walgreens has been closed due to a rampant rat infestation.

The Walgreens located at 1333 Castro St. was closed on Monday after the San Francisco Department of Public Health found a "severe rodent infestation."

"Observed containers of noodles, flour and other food products gnawed and with vermin droppings on and around them," the department stated. "This was observed both on the sales floor and the upstairs storage area."

The store has been ordered to clean, sanitize and repair all floors, walls and ceilings and discard all food items contaminated by the rats. The location will not be able to reopen until approved by the health department.

This is the first rat infestation health violation that the store has had for the past five years, SFDPH told KCBS Radio.

"A Walgreens really did close from massive theft 一 by rats, eating the food on the shelves & in the stock room," one San Francisco resident joked on Twitter.

The Noe Valley Walgreens is not one of the pharmacy stores that closed in October due to a reported uptick in organized retail crime .