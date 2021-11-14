ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

San Francisco Walgreens closes due to "severe rat infestation"

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpEkn_0cwWQc3F00

A San Francisco Walgreens has been closed due to a rampant rat infestation.

The Walgreens located at 1333 Castro St. was closed on Monday after the San Francisco Department of Public Health found a "severe rodent infestation."

"Observed containers of noodles, flour and other food products gnawed and with vermin droppings on and around them," the department stated. "This was observed both on the sales floor and the upstairs storage area."

The store has been ordered to clean, sanitize and repair all floors, walls and ceilings and discard all food items contaminated by the rats. The location will not be able to reopen until approved by the health department.

This is the first rat infestation health violation that the store has had for the past five years, SFDPH told KCBS Radio.

"A Walgreens really did close from massive theft 一 by rats, eating the food on the shelves & in the stock room," one San Francisco resident joked on Twitter.

The Noe Valley Walgreens is not one of the pharmacy stores that closed in October due to a reported uptick in organized retail crime .

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsnationnow.com

Rittenhouse lawyer: I threw Fox film crew out of room 'several times'

(THE HILL) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense attorney Mark Richards said Friday that he threw Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s crew “out of the room several times” while they were filming footage for a documentary about the teen during his trial. On Friday, Fox News announced a “Tucker Carlson Originals” documentary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Walgreens#Infestation#Organized Retail Crime#Rats#Kcbs Radio#Twitter
The Associated Press

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. According to the deal, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup.
WORLD
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy