Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who ran over, killed motorcycle rider in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Osceola County are looking for the driver who ran over a motorcycle rider and left him to die.

The deadly crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and Isles of Bellalago Drive.

According to a report, a 61-year-old Kissimmee man in a pickup truck was driving west on Isles of Bellalago Drive as the 28-year-old motorcyclist from Kissimmee was going north on Poinciana Boulevard.

Troopers said the pickup driver went southbound onto Poinciana Boulevard and turned into the direct path of the motorcycle rider.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his 2008 Suzuki by the impact and ended up in the roadway where he was then run over by a third driver going north on Poinciana Boulevard, according to a report.

Troopers said the driver who ran over the man did not stop after striking him.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the only description of the hit-and-run car is that it was an unknown white passenger vehicle.

The identity of the motorcycle rider was not released by investigators.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

