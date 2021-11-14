Camden deciding what to do about 200-year-old dam

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The Camden Select Board has rejected a pair of petitions regarding a downtown dam while determining how to proceed.

One of the petitions sought to have residents vote on preserving the Montgomery Dam while another asked voters for funding for the dam’s removal.

The Select Board said that advancing the petitions would be premature as the board grapples with the potential removal of the dam.

“We’re not ready to put anything out to voters,” Select Board Member Alison McKellar told the Bangor Daily News. “We are at, in my opinion, the beginning of a conversation and not the end of it.”

The 200-year-old dam used to power a grist mill, and it sends water cascading into the ocean. But it no longer serves a useful purpose, and requires period maintenance.