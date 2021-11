The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with one mission and purpose on their minds… domination. They jumped right on the Falcons from the opening kickoff and never took their feet off the gas. Scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, to which Atlanta responded with a field goal, that would be the Falcons’ only score, and all while the Cowboys continue to make the scoreboard light up like a pinball machine.

