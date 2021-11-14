Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident In Nassau County

Police are investigating after a suspect fired a handgun during an argument in front of a Long Island restaurant.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that the incident happened in front of Nelly’s Tacqueria Saloon, located at 365 West Old Country Road in Hicksville, at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

NCPD said an 18-year-old man was involved in an argument with three male suspects when one of the suspects fired multiple shots with the handgun.

The 18-year-old was not injured, police said.

The three suspects drove away from the scene, traveling west on West Old Country Road, NCPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.