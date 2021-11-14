ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Make Light Of Situation After Going Down 28-3 To Cowboys

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You really couldn’t draw up Sunday’s Falcons-Cowboys game any better. That is, if you like the 28-3 joke still. Atlanta got downright walloped in the first half of its Week...

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

