A manhunt was underway in Atlanta on Saturday night after an apparently accidental gunshot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport set off a panic among travelers. The firearm went off after a passenger awaiting a bag search reached inside his bag for the weapon, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported. After the shot was fired, the passenger ran off from the security checkpoint and fled from the airport, according to the report.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO