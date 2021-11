About eight years after the conclusion of the original series ‘Dexter’, the anti-villain protagonist Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) makes his return in the revival show, ‘Dexter: New Blood.’ He now lives in the snowy town of Iron Lake, New York; it’s as far as one can possibly get from the sunny and warm Miami. The monster inside him has been under control for over a decade, but it does wait impatiently to come out in every lingering shot. Dexter lives in Iron Lake under the alias Jim Lindsay, a clear nod to Jeff Lindsay, the author of the original series of books. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

