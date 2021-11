ISL Playoffs Missing Stars and Drama, Marred by Predetermined Outcomes and COVID. The playoffs in a sports league indicates a step up in competition and intensity. Everything is on the line. It’s win-or-go-home, all-hands-on-deck, and star performers are judged by their performances in these critical moments. But for the International Swimming League (ISL), the start to this year’s playoffs have been a total dud. The world’s best swimmer is absent, multiple teams are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases, and with two weeks and four matches left prior to the ISL final, it’s already a fait accompli which teams will be moving on.

