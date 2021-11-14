ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

5 injured, suspect killed during shooting in Missouri, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvghy_0cwWMVgC00
Shooting: Five people were injured after a gunman opened fire into a crowd outside a nightclub in Columbia, Missouri. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Four people were injured and one of two suspected gunmen was killed early Sunday outside a Missouri nightclub, authorities said.

Authorities in Columbia described the incident outside of Vibez lounge in downtown Columbia as a “mass shooting,” KOMU reported.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said at a Sunday news conference that offices were patrolling in the area of the nightclub at around 3 a..m CST when they heard gunshots and saw two people “engaging in gunfire.”

The first gunman, a 30-year-old male, was shooting toward a crowd of people and was pursued by police, who fatally shot him, KOMU reported.

Jones said the second gunman has not been located.

The five people injured by gunfire were given emergency care at the scene, the television station reported. One person was hospitalized and had emergency surgery; all five victims were in stable condition, according to KMIZ.

“It concerns me deeply to speak of a mass casualty incident in Columbia, Missouri,” Jones told reporters. “This isn’t a police-only issue. It’s a community issue that’s going to take responsible business owners, responsible community partners.

“Part of this is people have gone to guns instead of fighting. When I was young, people used to fight. Now they pull guns on each other. I think it’s an act of cowardice. Honestly, it infuriates me that people have to pull guns on each other to solve an issue.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Philadelphia deliveryman shoots 2 teens who were trying to rob him

PHILADELPHIA — A deliveryman in Philadelphia shot two teens who attempted to rob him early Saturday, authorities said. The delivery driver, who was legally licensed to carry a firearm, was accosted by three men shortly after midnight, WCAU reported. The driver told police he had arrived home in the Mayfair section of the city to give his family food, and when he returned to the truck the men approached him, the television station reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspects shot, injured during pot shop robbery

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two of several robbery suspects were shot and are now in jail after robbing a pot shop Thursday night in Spanaway, deputies said. At about 9:36 p.m. police were called to an armed robbery at Natural Blessing Cannabis, located at 17204 Pacific Ave. S. Shots were fired.
SPANAWAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Indiana couple accused of selling 13-year-old daughter into marriage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana couple is accused of selling their 13-year-old daughter to a 27-year-old man to be married, authorities said. Se Dar Be, 37, of Fort Wayne, was charged Thursday with child selling where the defendant transfers or receives property for terminating the care of a dependent and neglect of a dependent, The Journal Gazette of Fort Wayne reported.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Mass Shooting#Vibez#Komu 8 News#Komunews#Kmiz#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rittenhouse protest in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police Friday night declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin. The protest of about 200 people was declared a riot after protesters started breaking windows, throwing objects at...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland declared a riot Friday night as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin. The protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
71K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy