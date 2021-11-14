ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE BLOG: Saints fall to Titans in another close game at Nissan Stadium

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN. – The New Orleans Saints fall to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium 23-21. Who Dat drops to 5-4 and will take on the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at noon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fourth quarter

1:16 Trevor Siemian connects with Marquez Callaway for a 15 yard score. Two-point conversion attempt is no good. Titans 23-21

5:35 Saints K Brian Johnson 20 yard field goal attempt is good. Titans 23-15

10:06 Titans K Randy Bullock 36 yard field goal attempt is good. Titans 23-12

Third quarter

3:54 Mark Ingram runs in a 13 yard touchdown. Extra kick from Brian Johnson is no good. Titans 20-12

8:00 Mark Ingram breaks Deuce McAllister’s rushing record (6,096) on his ninth carry of the game that went for 6 yards. Titans 20-6

12:02 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill goes to MyCole Pruitt for a two yard touchdown. Randy Bullock extra point is good. Titans 20-6

Second quarter

1:38 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill runs in a one yard touchdown. Randy Bullock extra point is good. Titans 13-6

2:00 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill pass deep left intercepted by S Marcus Williams. Saints 6-3

12:59 Saints QB Trevor Siemian connects with Tre’Quan Smith for an 11 yard touchdown. Brian Johnson extra point is no good. Saints 6-3

First quarter

0:55 Titans K Randy Bullock 28 yard field goal attempt is good. Titans 3-0

8:08 Saints QB Trevor Siemian 3/4 for 24 yards. 0-0

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

