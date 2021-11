SEC officiating has had its less-than-admirable moments in 2021, and Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops has just about had enough when it comes to any attempt on his end to fix the issue. Stoops, on Wednesday, questioned why he even sends certain calls back to the league office for review and doubted that his concerns are even heard by the league when it comes to officiating.

