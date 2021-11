Your child’s taste is fickle. One day they like one thing the next; they are spitting it out. However, try to keep you cool and don’t get frustrated. They are still developing, so they may be picky with their food. Their adjustment will take time. In the meantime, here are some tips for you to try and suggestions for you to follow. A power struggle, battling, and fighting are the last things you want to do.

