Locals gather snow supplies, possible shortages

Before the storm pushed in, some headed to local hardware stores to stock up on snow removal equipment as there could be supply shortages throughout the season.

Jim Meinecke manages the ACE Hardware Store in Glendale and saw dozens of people file in and out of the shop through the day ahead of the storm.

"So far we're doing a lot of snowblowers. People are preparing early I guess because of the shortage of supplies," said Meinecke.

It's no secret manufacturers across all industries are dealing with shortages, but this winter could bring some more challenges as local stores are worried about meeting the demand. Meinecke believes snow blowers will be difficult to order by next month.

"I think the supply chain issue is more important than the snow."

Despite ordering more winter gear well ahead of time, Meinecke says suppliers are only able to meet half of the orders.

"We're buying products now from different warehouses. At this point, everyone is worried about getting the products. So if you're gonna wait till December or January there might not be anything out there for you to buy."

