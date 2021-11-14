Sunday Night Pix - 3 plays!!! Important info on a few teams, have a read!!

The phrase "playoff-like" hockey gets thrown around too much for my liking but it would be hard to not describe the Oilers 2-1 win in the shootout last night as anything but a playoff-like game. The Jets and Oilers got in each others faces all night, big hits were thrown, both goaltenders were stellar (more on that in a bit) and neither team had an inch of space on the ice. It was by far the Oilers most complete defensive game of the season and while I don't expect every game to look like that one, in terms of their defensive zone play that needs to be the new standard. Edmonton battled hard for pucks, prevented most grade A chances from reaching the net and then were able to turn on their horses and move the other way.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO