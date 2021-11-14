ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Night Pix - 3 plays!!! Important info on a few teams, have a read!!

I hit all four of my 2 Unit plays, I guess I should've stayed away from the extra action with my 1 Unit plays. I can't complain though as we hit some great system plays, going perfect on those big plays. We have some more nice spots tonight with a few...

Thurs Night Pix 4 BIG Plays/4 Reg.Plays(back later)Tons of info for tonight

Last night was definitely one of those nights where I should of listened to my gut and just waited until Thursday night to make some plays. The Leafs played solid hockey without Tavares on the road in Philly while the Stars just can't get it together, even against a team playing their 5th straight on the road. The Wild dominated the Yotes, enough said!
Ducks defeat Canucks, extend winning streak

The Anaheim Ducks picked up their seventh win in a row last night, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. The Ducks had a strong first period, drawing some penalties and outshooting the Canucks 13-7 in the frame. However, the Canucks would open the scoring when Nils Hoglander entered Anaheim’s end with speed and somehow put a wrist shot through Gibson. The Ducks would tie the game on a power play about five minutes later though, as Trevor Zegras took a pass from Hampus Lindholm and put a slapshot past Jaroslav Halak.
Game 16: Jets @ Oilers - Help On The Way?

The Oilers finished their 5 game road trip with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. For many, that game felt like a PTSD flashback of the post-season last year. The Jets were frustratingly stifling, prevented the Oilers top guys from having an inch of space and out-chanced the Oilers at 5 on 5. When Edmonton had their PP opportunities they made the Jets pay but at even strength they did not do nearly enough.
Jets Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Oilers, 2-1, Goaltending Showdown

The Winnipeg Jets earned one point in a shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. On the second half of a home-and-home series between the two Western-Canadian teams, we got to experience a whole lot of storylines. Goaltending was phenomenal at both ends of the ice, with both goalies carrying an almost-54 minutes shutout. Connor McDavid does COnnor McDavid things, and the Jets are finally feeling comfortable in their system and teammates.
Game 17: Avalanche @ Kraken - Less Than 4 Goals

Seattle has played 16 games so far this season. They have allowed 2 goals or less against only four times. Until they commit to team defense and stop trying to win 5-4 games they will not win many games this season simply because they lack the personnel to accomplish that. Tonight the Kraken will face off against a Colorado team that in the past has been one of the most dominant offensive teams but right now is looking a bit more average; MacKinnon being out obviously being a big factor. Still, if Seattle continues to try and play the same style that they have, they will get outscored... again.
Oilers Get Big Win at Big Cost

The phrase "playoff-like" hockey gets thrown around too much for my liking but it would be hard to not describe the Oilers 2-1 win in the shootout last night as anything but a playoff-like game. The Jets and Oilers got in each others faces all night, big hits were thrown, both goaltenders were stellar (more on that in a bit) and neither team had an inch of space on the ice. It was by far the Oilers most complete defensive game of the season and while I don't expect every game to look like that one, in terms of their defensive zone play that needs to be the new standard. Edmonton battled hard for pucks, prevented most grade A chances from reaching the net and then were able to turn on their horses and move the other way.
Chicago Blackhawks great Duncan Keith, now with the Edmonton Oilers, is ‘excited’ to face his former team for the 1st time: ‘It’s going to be different for sure’

Duncan Keith spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career and won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. So it’s no surprise the future Hall of Fame defenseman acknowledged he’ll feel weird sharing the ice with his former teammates Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play host to the Hawks at Rogers Place (9 p.m., NBCSCH). His 8-year-old son, Colton, however, seems to have no such ...
Game 17: Hawks @ Oilers: Quick Hits

As I wrote yesterday, the Oilers will play a game tonight without their key pivot on the blueline in Darnell Nurse. Philip Broberg will play in his first NHL game and Stuart Skinner will get his second straight start after an impressive performance against the Winnipeg Jets. Tonight both young players will need to be sharp as they face off against a Hawks team that struggled mightily in October but has started to right the ship in November.
Team USA Goalie is a Great Battle….But it should be…

With the Olympics around the corner, there are some interesting positional battles heating up, but perhaps the most important and heated will be for the team USA net. Going into the season it looked pretty set that Connor Hellebuyck would be the natural choice, but this season so far has seen two other American netminders steal the stage. John Gibson and my top pick Jack Campbell….
Podcast: Are The New Jersey Devils For Real?

Dawson Mercer has been stellar with Andreas Johnsson and Jesper Bratt. Defenseman Ryan Graves has been the most consistent on the blue line and Dougie Hamilton has been good as advertised. The Devils have played well in the past five games but still find themselves tied for fourth in the competitive Metropolitan Division.
Game 15: Playing the COVID Ravaged, Injured Senators

The Calgary Flames face off against the 4-9-1 Ottawa Senators this afternoon at 3pm MT. The Senators are in tough for this game. They dropped the puck versus the Penguins 22 hours prior to the beginning of this game. Despite COVID and injuries taking a good amount of their players out of the lineup — they pulled off a 6-3 win for their first victory in seven games. The Senators requested the NHL to have this weekend’s games postponed and we’re denied due to Olympic scheduling issues.
Game 17: Petrified in Boston

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Boston Bruins always have a way to bring out the best of the Montreal Canadiens normally, the sheer hatred both clubs have for each other ensures a real contest, even when one of the team is having a bad season and one would have thought this rule would applied once again this season. Unfortunately, this year’s edition of the Montreal Canadiens is reaching new levels of awfulness. As if their truckload of injuries wasn’t enough to cope with, the Habs have had to deal with a new foe this weekend; Jeff Petry.
Danforth Recalled; Korpi Rumors; 10 Thoughts in 10 Games

As the season goes on, may make this more of a series as the more games are played and stories are made. But this is a complete thought blog of what I have seen and would like to discuss with all of you so far. With covering Columbus, let us...
Five signs of encouragement for the Buffalo Sabres this season

The Buffalo Sabres have lost six of their past seven games. They have picked up three out of a possible 14 points. Their recent results have erased the positive of a good start. I do wonder if they would have won a couple or three more games if goalie Craig...
