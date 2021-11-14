ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 15: Playing the COVID Ravaged, Injured Senators

The Calgary Flames face off against the 4-9-1 Ottawa Senators this afternoon at 3pm MT. The Senators are in tough for this game. They dropped the puck versus the Penguins 22 hours prior to the beginning of this game. Despite COVID and injuries taking a good amount of their players out...

Game 13 Preview & Open Thread: Kings @ Senators

March 11th, 2020: the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in what would be the last NHL game for almost five months. We didn't know what the COVID pandemic would mean for sports, and it is surreal to think about how different the world was when this last matchup between these two teams occurred. Yet COVID is very much still affecting things, as evidenced by the eight Senators listed on the COVID-list.
Doesn't seem smart to let Senators play with nine Covid cases

As much as we all understand the NHL wants to avoid Covid-related cancellations during an Olympic season, there comes a time when fairness, common sense and regard for players has to trump that sentiment. That time was Thursday when the Ottawa Senators had nine players and an assistant coach on...
NHL postpones Senators’ next 3 games due to COVID outbreak

The NHL is postponing the next three Ottawa Senators games as the team continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak that currently has 10 players in the league’s protocol. Ottawa’s road game against New Jersey (Tuesday) and home games against Nashville (Thursday) and the New York Rangers (Saturday) are the games currently being postponed.
Anton Forsberg
Flames Beat Down Senators — Introducing the Potential Addition Section

The Calgary Flames laid a beat down on the COVID-19 ravaged Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Missing your top goalie, your second line center and half of your depth forwards is bad enough. The fact that the Flames got to play them at the end of a back-to-back was just unfair. Here are a few observations from the game:
Devils, Rangers games against Senators postponed

The Ottawa Senators have ten players currently in COVID protocol, so on Monday the NHL announced their games have been suspended until Nov. 20. The break impact three games: at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Thursday’s home game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers in Ottawa.
National Hockey League postpones Ottawa Senators games through at least Saturday amid COVID-19 outbreak on team

NEW YORK (AP) — National Hockey League postpones Ottawa Senators games through at least Saturday amid COVID-19 outbreak on team. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now: 'We weren't very aggressive...
Devils-Senators game rescheduled

The Devils will host the Senators in early December. On Friday afternoon the NHL announced the regular-season game between the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 16, will now take place on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 PM ET at Prudential Center. Earlier this...
Avalanche play the Senators, seek 5th straight victory

LINE: Avalanche -361, Senators +278; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Avalanche take on Ottawa. The Avalanche are 4-2-1 at home. Colorado leads the NHL shooting 11.9% and averaging 3.8 goals on 31.9 shots per game. The Senators are 1-3-1...
Senators Covid Problems Growing

The Senators Covid problems, which started on Friday when they placed Austin Watson into Covid protocol, have grown over the weekend. Yesterday, Nick Holden and Jack Capuano were placed into Covid protocol after their tests came back positive. Today the Senators cancelled their pre-travel practice “for precautionary reasons”, and shortly...
Senators Need to Play Brannstrom or Trade Him

At the end of the 2020-21 season, it looked like Erik Brannstrom had finally secured a spot in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators. The key piece in the Mark Stone trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, he flourished in the Senators’ farm system, recording the highest point-per-game pace of any under-21 defender in 2019-20. Then, while the NHL was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he scored eight points in 10 games in Switzerland’s National League while also being one of the youngest players on any team. Finally, when then the NHL returned in January, he put up 13 points in 30 games with Ottawa, which ranked fifth among defencemen on the team, and was one of the best all-around presences in puck possession. It was exactly what the Senators needed to transform their defence into an effective unit.
Boston Bruins Frederic Exits Senators Game With Injury

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins had a pretty chippy Tuesday night game against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden and may have lost one of their more physical players as a result. Big fourth line forward Trent Frederic was doling out hits and playing one of his better games this season against the divisional rival Sens, but was knocked out of the game in the second period when Ottawa defenseman Josh Brown caught him with a massive hit in the neutral zone. Bruce Cassidy said following Tuesday night’s 3-2 Bruins win over the Senators that the team expected to have more information on Frederic’s condition on Wednesday morning.
Senators’ Josh Brown In COVID-19 Protocols After Playing Vs. Bruins

Josh Brown was all over the ice Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins, making his presence known with his physical play. Come Wednesday, he’s in the COVID-19 protocols. The Senators entered Tuesday’s game against the Bruins dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. That did not prevent the game...
THE LEAGUE RULES ON WHETHER OR NOT TO POSTPONE ANY SENATORS GAMES

The Ottawa Senators are in the midst of a fight against a potential COVID-19 outbreak, with 6 players and an associate coach now on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Last season, it was fairly commonplace for the league to postpone games due to the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak, with one of the larger outbreaks occurring north of the border, in Vancouver, with 20+ players and coaches becoming contracting the virus, throwing the entire North Division schedule for a loop.
Panthers’ Chase Priskie watches dream of playing in the NHL become reality for himself and other South Floridians

Drafted in 2006 by the Predators, Plantation’s Blake Geoffrion defied the odds, becoming the first South Florida native to play in the NHL. A decade and a half later, the trail Geoffrion blazed is becoming more more well traveled. Six other South Florida natives have entered the NHL in recent years. From Boca Raton’s Jakob Chychrun to Fort Lauderdale’s Jayson Megna, four South Florida products ...
Game Thread – Kings @ Senators, 11/11

SOG: LAK – 36 OTT – 32 PP: LAK – 1/2 OTT – 0/2. 1. LAK – Anze Kopitar (8) – (Kale Clague, Adrian Kempe) – 15:28 (PP) 2. LAK – Andreas Athanasiou (2) – (Alex Edler, Phillip Danault) – 16:50. Thursday, November 11, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. PT. Canadian...
