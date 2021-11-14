Game 15: Playing the COVID Ravaged, Injured Senators

At the end of the 2020-21 season, it looked like Erik Brannstrom had finally secured a spot in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators. The key piece in the Mark Stone trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, he flourished in the Senators’ farm system, recording the highest point-per-game pace of any under-21 defender in 2019-20. Then, while the NHL was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he scored eight points in 10 games in Switzerland’s National League while also being one of the youngest players on any team. Finally, when then the NHL returned in January, he put up 13 points in 30 games with Ottawa, which ranked fifth among defencemen on the team, and was one of the best all-around presences in puck possession. It was exactly what the Senators needed to transform their defence into an effective unit.

