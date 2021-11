Dallas Zoo Lights Open Tonight & Run Through January 2, 2022. Dashing through the zoo, with your family in the sleigh…okay the SUV, oh what fun it is to ride along, enjoying millions of lights on display! Adding some sparkle to 2021 is this year’s Dallas Zoo Lights, presented by Reliant. This drive-thru event has grown over the years with lots of fun for the entire family. From the friendly smiles that illuminates the front entrance to the Park and Smile Reliant Holiday Village, this family-friendly event lights up the faces of all ages.

