Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) is not expected to return this season. Fitzpatrick suffered a brutal hip injury in the first week of the season, and while there was optimism that he would be able to return at some point this year, it now appears that his season is unfortunately over. He'll spend the rest of the year rehabbing his injury and preparing for the 2022 season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO