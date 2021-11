Marco Reus will not travel with the Germany squad for their final World Cup qualifier against Armenia, and will thus return to Dortmund early. The DFB have announced that Marco Reus will not travel to Armenia for Germany’s final World Cup qualifier on Sunday. The reason given by the DFB is workload management. The decision is certainly good news for Borussia Dortmund, as it will allow the 32 year old to get some extra rest before he returns to training next week.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO