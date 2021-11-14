ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

NHS patients dying in back of ambulances stuck outside A&E, report says

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhkQ9_0cwWJ37I00
Further harm is being caused owing to ambulances being unable to attend to new emergencies as they are waiting to hand over patients at hospitals.

People are dying in the back of ambulances and up to 160,000 more a year are coming to harm because they are stuck outside hospitals unable to be offloaded to A&E, a bombshell report has revealed.

Patients are also dying soon after finally getting admitted to hospital after spending long periods in the back of an ambulance, while others still in their own homes are not being saved because paramedics are trapped at A&E and unable to answer 999 calls, said the report by NHS ambulance service bosses in England.

In addition, about 12,000 of the 160,000 are suffering “severe harm” such as a permanent setback to their health. These include people with life-threatening health emergencies such as chest pains, sepsis, heart problems, epilepsy and Covid-19 because growing numbers of paramedics are having to wait increasingly long times to hand over a patient to A&E staff.

Ambulance logjams outside hospitals have become a major problem in the NHS in recent years as A&E staff have struggled to find beds for patients they have decided to admit because the hospital has run out of beds as a result of Covid-19, their inability to discharge patients who are medically fit to leave and the record demand for care.

That has left A&E personnel having to limit the number of patients who can be in their unit at one time, which leads to sometimes long queues of ambulances outside. The problem has become much more serious in recent months as all NHS services have seen unprecedented demand for care.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats said the “staggering” extent of damage to patients’ health underlined the risks posed by the deepening crisis facing NHS ambulance services.

The report, seen by the Guardian, has been drawn up by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) and is based on official NHS figures, which until now were secret. AACE represents the chief executives of England’s 10 regional ambulance services, all of which have had to declare an alert in recent months after being faced with unprecedented demands for help.

It concludes that: “When very sick patients arrive at hospital and then have to wait an excessive time for handover to emergency department clinicians to receive assessment and definitive care, it is entirely predictable and almost inevitable that some level of harm will arise.

“This may take the form of a deteriorating medical or physical condition, or distress and anxiety, potentially affecting the outcome for patients and definitely creating a poor patient experience.”

It does not say how many patients a year die because so many ambulances are stuck at hospitals. But it adds: “We know that some patients have sadly died whilst waiting outside ED [emergency departments], or shortly after eventual admission to ED following a wait. Others have died while waiting for an ambulance response in the community.

“Regardless of whether a death may have been an inevitable outcome, this is not the level of care or experience we would wish for anyone in their last moments. Any form or level of harm is not acceptable.”

AACE studied all handover delays lasting more than an hour that occurred across the 10 ambulance trusts on 4 January, and the harm resulting. It used the data to estimate how many patients a year suffer a deterioration in their health, or need much more invasive treatment such as surgery, as a direct result of waiting a long time to be treated by doctors and nurses.

It concluded that: “If these results from 4 January 2021, which was not an atypical day, are extrapolated across all handover delays that occur every day, the cases of potential harm could be as high as 160,000 patients affected a year.

“Of those, approximately 12,000 patients could potentially experience severe harm as a result of delayed handovers.”

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrats’ health spokesperson, said: “These staggering figures will shock people to their core. These are absolutely devastating findings, which reveal that there is a huge toll of harm and severe harm, including tragically patient deaths, as a direct result of the colossal number of ambulance handover delays we’re now seeing.”

Ambulances are meant to hand patients over to A&E staff within 15 minutes, with none waiting more than half an hour. However, queues of as many as 15 ambulances at a time have been building up outside hospitals in recent years because hard-pressed staff have been too busy to accept them.

Last month the West Midlands ambulance service admitted publicly that handover delays were causing “catastrophic” harm to patients. Mark Docherty, its nursing director, said that despite its best efforts “we know patients are coming to harm” and that some patients “are dying before we get to them”.

Pressure on its ambulances forced the service to raise the risk assessment of harm to patients from level 20 to level 25 – the highest ever. “The definition of 25 is that harm is almost certain – and it’s going to be catastrophic. I think we’re now at that place,” Docherty added.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, said: “This is a devastating report. The scale of harm and severe harm being done to patients is a scandal.

“Ministers should be ashamed that colossal numbers of patients – thanks to years of Tory NHS neglect – are languishing in ambulances waiting for vital life-saving care at risk of, and indeed suffering, serious harm, permanent disability or loss of life.”

Hospitals are under such pressure that about 190,000 handovers a month – around half the total – now take longer than they should, AACE’s report said. Paramedics have been warning that patients whose health has collapsed in their home or another setting have also been put at risk because being trapped outside A&Es means they are not available to respond quickly to 999 calls.

A series of recent incidents illustrate the crisis confronting ambulance services:

  • A patient died after spending about an hour in an ambulance outside Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge on 24 October. The patient had suffered a cardiac arrest. The hospital said the patient had “remained in the ambulance due to significant pressures on A&E”.
  • John Swinney, Scotland’s deputy first minister, last week apologised for the “agony” endured by the family of Richard Brown, who died on the stairs outside his flat in Glasgow after waiting five hours for an ambulance
  • A patient died of a cardiac arrest in Worcestershire royal hospital in Worcester on 4 October after waiting five hours in an ambulance outside. Paramedics warned A&E staff the patient was having trouble breathing but the patient died despite being rushed into the resuscitation room.
  • A woman died in eastern England last month after waiting an hour for an ambulance crew to reach her on what should have been a seven-minute response. No crews were available in the 50 miles between Cromer and Waveney in Norfolk, so an ambulance from Ipswich in Suffolk had to answer the 999 call.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting ambulance crews who work tirelessly responding to emergencies every day. NHS England and Improvement has given ambulance trusts an extra £55m to boost staff numbers for winter, helping them to bolster capacity in control rooms and on the frontline.

“We are supporting the NHS to meet the unprecedented pressures it is facing, with record investment this year including an extra £5.4bn over the next six months to support its response to Covid-19 and £36bn for health and care over the next three years.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

As a paramedic, I can tell you why people are dying in the backs of ambulances, Mr Javid

Dear Sajid Javid, I am a paramedic working on the frontline for an NHS ambulance service in England. I have worked as a paramedic on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic. It first occurred to me to write to you following your October speech in which you spoke of “doing what it takes to ensure that the pressure on the NHS does not become unsustainable, and we don’t allow the NHS to become overwhelmed”.
HEALTH
Telegraph

Woman dies after care home allegedly refused to share defibrillator

A mother died after a care home refused to give her daughter a defibrillator because it was not for “public use”, it has been claimed. Courtney Scotto D’abusco, 23, was asleep at home when her mother, Lian, 43, woke her at around 4am with chest pains and collapsed seconds later into cardiac arrest.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
psychologytoday.com

Lying to a Dying Patient

Sixty percent of Americans will die in acute care hospitals under the supervision of someone in the health care industry. Physicians who lie to dying patients may soothe their anguish but also erode trust in the profession. Physicians need to learn the skill of telling patients the truth without doing...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS trust fined £2.5m over deaths of two A&E patients

An NHS hospital has been fined more than £2.5m following safety failings in its A&E department that led to the deaths of two patients.The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust pleaded guilty earlier this week and was sentenced on Friday for failings involved in the deaths of a mother of six and a 14-year-old girl, who were both suffering from sepsis.It is the first ever prosecution of a hospital trust for failings in A&E and comes at a time when hospitals across the country are seeing record levels of A&E patients. A report this week said more than 4,500 may have...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

NHS hospital at centre of cover up claims after woman died following repeated paracetamol overdose

The family of a woman who died after being repeatedly overdosed with paracetamol in an NHS hospital have demanded action over her death amid allegations of an NHS cover up.Laura Higginson, a trainee solicitor and mum of two, died after seeking medical help for sickness and pneumonia. She died two weeks later from multi-organ failure and sepsis.Whiston Hospital, in Merseyside, has admitted to the overdose but denied it caused her death and rejects any suggestion of wrong doing.But expert reports, seen by The Independent, including from a liver specialist, questions the trust’s account of what happened, the quality of...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Ambulance Service#Nhs England#Nhs#A E#Democrats#Aace
BBC

Covid: Bereaved families 'angry' after cases caught in hospital

Bereaved families who lost relatives to Covid after catching the virus in hospital have said they are "angry and annoyed". It follows BBC research which found frontline NHS staff in some Welsh hospitals were not regularly tested for Covid-19 until near the end of the second wave. Routine testing was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Record ambulance delays putting patients at risk, say paramedics

Figures show the mean response time to Category 2 calls, which include stroke and other emergencies, was more than 45 minutes in September. Patients are “at risk” from record ambulance delays, paramedics have said, as average waiting times for callouts to potentially serious conditions are twice the national standard. Figures...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Ambulance response times double as patients die waiting for paramedics

Patients are waiting almost twice as long for a paramedic as they were at the height of the pandemic, The Independent can reveal, as ambulance services buckle under the strain of record demand with dwindling resources.Response times for all types of emergency – including life-threatening – are at their highest on record with patients dying before paramedics can reach them.An investigation by The Independent has found a 26 per cent spike in the most serious incidents reported by paramedics so far in 2021 compared to the whole 12 months of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began.With several months of...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Telegraph

Letters: Patients will fear going to hospital while NHS staff remain unvaccinated

SIR – I am frightened by the thought of needing to go into hospital this winter (“11,600 caught Covid in hospital and died”, report, November 9). A large percentage of the people I could come into contact with will not be vaccinated, with jabs for frontline staff not mandatory until next spring. This will increase my risk of being very ill or dying. How can unvaccinated NHS staff be so insensitive?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Elderly patients waiting hours in ambulances outside scandal-hit hospital

Elderly patients were being held for hours in ambulances outside of A&E at a hospital which has been plagued with care scandals, a report has revealed. Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust has been given an inadequate rating by care watchdog the Care Quality Commission for the third time since 2018, in a report published on Thursday.However, the CQC did find the hospital had made improvements in its services, which would “lay the foundations to considerably improving patient care.”During inspections in July and August this year the care watchdog found patients waiting hours to be assessed when they arrived at the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

NHS Highland apology over care of blood patient who died

NHS Highland has apologised for failings in its care of a patient who died days after being "unreasonably discharged" from hospital. The patient, who needed regular treatment for a blood condition, was taken to accident and emergency at Caithness General after falling ill. They were discharged home on the same...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Emergency Department Waiting Times Hit Record Levels, Leading to Avoidable Deaths

Emergency department (ED) waiting times are continuing to deteriorate across the UK, leading to thousands of avoidable deaths, the latest data shows. ED performance figures published by the Welsh Government for October 2021 show 4-hour performance has deteriorated for the seventh consecutive month, once again reaching a new record low at 56%. One-in-seven patients waited 12-hours, a rise for the sixth consecutive month, and 8-hour waits have reached the highest on record.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

East of England Ambulance boss sorry after waiting patient dies

An ambulance boss has said he is "extremely sorry" after a patient died while waiting an hour for help. Five ambulances were held up outside James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, at the time, an East of England Ambulance Service board meeting heard. The meeting also heard that hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Patients in Scotland dying 'unnecessarily'

Deputy First Minister John Swinney took the questions in FMQs while Nicola Sturgeon was at COP26 in Glasgow. He faced questions about the crisis in the NHS, some prompted by the case of a man who died while waiting five hours for paramedics to arrive. Mr Swinney pointed out that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy