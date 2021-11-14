ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Kevin Dotson: Will not return

 6 days ago

Dotson (ankle) will not return Sunday against the Lions,...

USA Today

Chicago Bears sign ex-Steelers linebacker ahead of MNF tilt

Everyone’s favorite tattooed, curly-haired linebacker is sleeping with the enemy. Per Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears signed former Steelers outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. The Bears are his 10th team since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The timing...
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
FanSided

3 veteran quarterbacks Steelers must attempt to trade for in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon be in the market for a quarterback. Here are three veterans they must pursue following the 2021 season. After selling out to make one final run at a championship, it’s certainly looking like this is going to be the last rodeo with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 18-year veteran took a pay cut to return to Pittsburgh this season, but the Steelers handed him a voidable-year contract that will cost them upwards of $10.3 million in dead money next season, according to Over the Cap.
FanSided

5 Pittsburgh Steelers players who won’t be back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
On3.com

Steelers make decision on punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud after fumble

Despite losing the ball on a punt return at a crucial point of Monday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, Ray-Ray McCloud will remain the Steelers’ punt returner, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. In a back-and-forth game, the Steelers held a 23-13 lead in the...
steelersnow.com

Steelers Activate TE Kevin Rader from Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated tight end Kevin Rader from their practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. Starting tight end Eric Ebron has been ruled out of the game against the Bears with a hamstring injury. Rader will slot behind Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry as depth at the tight end position and is also a reliable special teams performer.
chatsports.com

Steelers' interest in Cox shows little trust in Tuitt return

It's no surprise the Steelers showed an interest in the Eagles' Fletcher Cox at the trade deadline earlier this week after sending Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. It's exactly what I'd been hearing. The Steelers were extremely interested in acquiring another defensive tackle, especially in the...
Steelers Depot

Dotson: Steelers’ Rookie Linemen Have Been ‘Very Mature’ In Next-Game Mentality

The performance by the young offensive line on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears was certainly a forgettable one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger was sacked four times and hit 10 times overall in the 29-27 win, and the running game simply wasn’t there down the stretch for a Steelers’ offense that has taken strides forward up front before the obvious step back in Week 9.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers mailbag: Will Ray-Ray McCloud keep his job as returner?

Welcome to Brian Batko’s Steelers mailbag. You’re more than welcome to email him at bbatko@post-gazette.com, tweet him @BrianBatko or slide into his DMs to inquire about the Steelers, NFL or anything out of bounds. _____________. @SixBurgh702: How long do we we ride the Ray Ray return man game?. Brian: The...
