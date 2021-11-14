Steelers' Kevin Dotson: Will not return

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon be in the market for a quarterback. Here are three veterans they must pursue following the 2021 season. After selling out to make one final run at a championship, it’s certainly looking like this is going to be the last rodeo with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 18-year veteran took a pay cut to return to Pittsburgh this season, but the Steelers handed him a voidable-year contract that will cost them upwards of $10.3 million in dead money next season, according to Over the Cap.

NFL ・ 18 DAYS AGO