Doctor Who recap: Flux chapter three – Once, Upon Time

By Martin Belam
 6 days ago
The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in Once, Upon Time.

At one point, newly introduced Bel (Thaddea Graham) said: “I’ve no idea what that means, but it doesn’t sound good,” and it seemed she might be speaking about the episode as a whole. After last week’s fun romp with the Sontarans, this was a frustrating reversion to the mean of the Chibnall era. It looked good, but it was more a disjointed series of exposition scenes rather than a story that flowed. It was definitely the weakest chapter of Flux so far.

On the plus side, we began to get some answers – and a look at the Doctor’s history with the Division and a mission on the planet Time, which had been hinted at by Swarm in the previous two chapters. (That said, it might have been more fun to see the Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) and Karnavista (Craige Els) let rip in those scenes rather than occasionally flickering into view.) Martin absolutely rocked it as the Doctor in Fugitive of the Judoon and has been desperately underused since.

I appreciate that the series was filmed under Covid restrictions, but an awful lot of the chapter seemed to consist of one actor standing on one set giving a monologue about what was happening. While you would miss out on some of the nice space visuals and the unexpected sight of Daleks floating through a forest, Once, Upon Time would work as an audiobook without much alteration. That is surely a flaw in a television episode.

Dan (John Bishop), the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) face danger within the Tardis. Photograph: James Pardon/BBC Studios

Despite all that, it picked up in the last 10 minutes, setting up a couple of quests and more mysteries. If you were halfway through watching a movie – which I guess this is – we would be just at the point in the middle where everything seems hopeless.

Sum it up in once sentence

The regular cast are lost and confused as we learn a bit more about the Division’s ancient battle with Swarm and Azure.

Life aboard the Tardis

Vinder (Jacob Anderson) got his moment to enter the Tardis for the first time. Curiously, he already knew what one was (so we didn’t get “it’s bigger on the inside!”). We now find that he has been exiled for trying to be a galactic whistleblower and that his messages to loved ones were being sent to Bel. She is pregnant. We don’t know if he knows.

Thaddea Graham’s Bel made her first appearance in chapter three. Photograph: James Pardon/BBC Studios

Relations between Yaz (Mandip Gill) and the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) were more fraught than ever – with some sharp words between them as the Doctor continued on what seems to be a one-woman mission to uncover her past. We didn’t get much more backstory to Dan (John Bishop), although we will presumably find out next week how he copes with loss.

Fear factor

They might have been in the trailer, but that barely counted as a cameo by the Cybermen. Weeping Angels were also used sparingly in this episode – but to much greater effect.

I found the idea of a hidden Angel creeping up on Yaz via the mirrors on her police patrol car a nice twist on their usual approach. Some younger viewers will surely be a little disturbed at the idea Angels can get at you from a video game, especially if you have to smash up your precious console to save yourself.

Sam Spruell’s Swarm had positively swaggered his way through the opening two chapters – he is easily one of the best “big bads” we have had in recent years on Doctor Who, absolutely relishing being evil for evil’s sake. I couldn’t say the same for Matthew Needham in the role of Old Swarm in the flashbacks, so it was a relief to get some of Spruell at the end. Rochendra Sandall didn’t have much to do as Azure, but did it as deliciously as ever.

Rochendra Sandall as Azure. Photograph: James Pardon/BBC Studios

Mysteries and questions

I enjoyed your theories below the line last week very much. Some thought the Mouri might turn out to be a Weeping Angels origin story – quantum-locked, linked to time? There had also been speculation Passenger might turn out to be housing Dan’s would-be girlfriend, Di (Nadia Albina), although older familiar faces (Sacha Dhawan? Timothy Dalton?) were bandied about. Now we know.

Steve Oram’s Joseph Williamson again made a brief, but perplexing, appearance. There didn’t seem any logic to him being in the Temple of Atropos last week; in his one scene this week, he had a ray gun in the 1820s. He speaks as if he has leaked from an episode written by Mark Gatiss – a constant jumble of words showing off the writer’s 19th-century vocabulary. I am not sure my kids have understood a single sentence he has uttered.

Lupari must live for a very long time as a species if Karnavista was knocking about with the Doctor in the Division. The fact that it was a multi-species team on the mission also poses a question: is the Division even really a Time Lord organisation? Or something else that sometimes employs Time Lords?

Barbara Flynn also made her first appearance as Awsok, the mysterious woman who seemed to give the impression she was running the universe – theories?

Yaz (Mandip Gill) sums up the conflict between her and the Doctor. Photograph: James Pardon/BBC Studios

Deeper into the vortex

  • The final words from the Doctor were “The Angel has the Tardis” – an obvious nod to “The Angels have the phone box” from Blink, a line good enough to go on a range of T-shirts.
  • Jodie Whittaker was wearing her reversed coat costume in the scenes where she was placed into the Fugitive Doctor’s memories.
  • CGI Daleks floating through a forest rather avoids the historical problem of getting the props to work on rough terrain. We first saw a Dalek levitate up some stairs unassisted for sure in 1988’s Remembrance of the Daleks, although a gravitational disk had been used by the deadly pepperpots to fly in 1973’s Planet of the Daleks – and you could argue we saw one levitate out of the sand of the desert planet Aridius as early as 1965 in The Chase.
  • In other news, fans of vintage Doctor Who can enjoy a new version of the lost William Hartnell story Galaxy Four on DVD and Blu-ray from tomorrow (15 November). The soundtrack has been turned into a cartoon and the release includes remastered versions of the surviving one and a bit episodes. It is nice to see the Hartnell era getting some love in these animated releases. Presumably now that they have Vicki, Steven and the first Doctor drawn, animations of the other – gulp! – 25 missing episodes from the original season three will be easier to make.
The first Doctor (William Hartnell) and Steven (Peter Purves) in the new animation of the 1965 story Galaxy Four. Photograph: BBC Studios

Next week it is chapter four: Village of the Angels. Co-written by Maxine Alderton, who wrote last season’s excellent The Haunting of Villa Diodati, I have very high hopes for this – and for the re-appearance of Annabel Scholey’s intriguing Claire.

