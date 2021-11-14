The Blacklist season 9 episode 5: Who could be after Cooper?

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 on Paramount Network this weekend, we’ve got a better sense of what’s ahead!. Below, you can see an extended trailer for what is coming up over the next several weeks, and it includes some really significant revelations. Take, for example, Thomas Rainwater learning who ordered the hit on the Dutton family before John — or, at least that’s what it seems. We learned in the premiere that Rainwater was not the person responsible for the hit, and instead, he’s worried that whoever came after the ranch will eventually come after him, as well. The fear remains that his land could eventually be snatched and he wants to do whatever he can to stop that from happening in advance.

