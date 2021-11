The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced some tough news on Wednesday as they reported that cornerback Richard Sherman is being placed on the reserve/injured list. This is a tough loss for the Buccaneers because they already have some issues with their secondary. Losing one of their better defensive backs is not going to be easy for them. There were rumors before the trade deadline that the Buccaneers would go out and get another defensive back to have some more depth and help them out. It’s now coming back to haunt the Buccaneers that they did not make a move before the deadline.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO