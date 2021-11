30-year old Cody Wilbourn, an inmate at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC), died November 12, 2021 at a hospital in Omaha. He was sentenced to seven and a half to 18 years for multiple charges that included burglary, assault on an officer, assault by a confined person, evidence tampering and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The charges originated out of Dawson, Lancaster and Johnson counties. Wilbourn’s sentence started April 15, 2013.

