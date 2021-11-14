POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in AP Top 25; Sooners slip 8 spots to No. 12 after 1st loss

OXFORD, Miss. -- Matt Corral threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his home finale and No. 10 Mississippi beat Vanderbilt 31-17 on Saturday night. 'œIt was a sandwich game and there are some teams that got upset this season in that situation. We didn't,' Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. 'œI was a little surprised by how we played, but we came away with the win. It is what it is.'

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO