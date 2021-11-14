ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in AP Top 25; Sooners slip 8 spots to No. 12 after 1st loss

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

NEW YORK -- POLL ALERT: Alabama...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Missouri beats Florida on 2-point conversion in OT 24-23

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak heard boos from the home fans as he trotted to the sideline after fruitless drives Saturday. It was nothing but cheers after he lofted a 2-point conversion pass to Daniel Parker Jr. to lift the Tigers to a 24-23 overtime victory over Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Herald

Sabally, No. 9 Oregon rally past Oklahoma 98-93 in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Nyara Sabally made the paint her own for No. 9 Oregon, from the way she maintained her space to her ability to turn and muscle through an undersized opponent to finish around the rim. The Ducks needed every bit of her career-best performance to hold off...
NBA
Daily Herald

Elon, Thomas run through Rhode Island in 43-28 win

ELON, N.C. -- Jaylan Thomas ran for 135 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns and Elon beat FCS No. 25-ranked Rhode Island 43-28 on Saturday. Thomas' 15-yard scoring run with 2:15 left in the first quarter made it 14-7 and Elon peeled away from there. Elon (6-5, 5-3 Colonial...
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
Daily Herald

Appalachian State clinches Sun Belt East, tops Troy 45-7

TROY, Ala. -- Chase Brice threw three touchdown passes and Appalachian State rode a dominating defense to a 45-7 rout of Troy on Saturday. Appalachian State plays Georgia Southern Saturday in its regular season finale, but the Mountaineers already secured a berth in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Dec. 4 against Louisiana-Lafayette.
TROY, AL
Daily Herald

Van Dyke's 357 yards helps Miami top Virginia Tech 38-26

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining that helped Miami hold off Virginia Tech 38-26 on Saturday night. The win ensured Miami (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be bowl-eligible. It...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Herald

McCall's 5TDs sends Coastal Carolina past Texas St. 35-21

CONWAY, S.C. -- Grayson McCall tied a school record five touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina maintained possession for more than 35 minutes in a 35-21 win over Texas State on Saturday. McCall returned after missing the last two games with an upper body injury and went 22-for-28 for 319 yards.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Cincinnati#Ap Top 25#American Football#Ap
Daily Herald

Matt Corral leads No. 10 Ole Miss past Vandy in home finale

OXFORD, Miss. -- Matt Corral threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his home finale and No. 10 Mississippi beat Vanderbilt 31-17 on Saturday night. 'œIt was a sandwich game and there are some teams that got upset this season in that situation. We didn't,' Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. 'œI was a little surprised by how we played, but we came away with the win. It is what it is.'
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Hooker leads Tennessee's rout of South Alabama 60-14

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- All season, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has stressed maintaining a high competitive level, no matter the opponent. Saturday night, thanks to a 60-14 win over South Alabama, Heupel's players proved they got the message. 'œThey answered my question,' Heupel said. 'œWho are we going to be? We...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Herald

Central leader Minnesota and Tampa Bay square off

Minnesota Wild (11-6-0, first in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-4-3, third in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -159, Wild +134; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Central-leading Minnesota Wild visit Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning are 4-3-2 at home. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference...
NHL
Daily Herald

Northern Iowa defense dominates Western Illinois, 41-3

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Don Williams ran for 166 yards, including a 99-yard run for a second-quarter touchdown, and Northern Iowa used its defense to dominate Western Illinois, 41-3 Saturday in the season finale for both schools. The Panthers denied Western Michigan any kind of a running game, holding the...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Atlanta plays Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City. The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern...
NBA
Daily Herald

Weber St. uses three pick-6s to unravel N. Colorado 48-17

OGDEN, Utah -- Weber State set a program record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns, and the Wildcats clinched their seventh-straight winning season by beating Northern Colorado 48-17 on Saturday. It was the first home victory for the Wildcats (6-5, 5-3 Big Sky Conference), which closed the regular season winning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Old Dominion rallies to 24-17 win on pair of 4th-quarter TDs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Elijah Davis and Blake Watson scored touchdowns three minutes apart and Old Dominion rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Middle Tennessee 24-17 on Saturday. The Monarchs (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA) entered the final quarter tied at 10-10 with Middle Tennessee (5-6, 3-4) driving to a first-and-goal....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

North Dakota State romps to 52-24 victory over South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. -- Cam Miller threw a touchdown pass and added one of North Dakota State's six rushing scores as the Bison rolled to a 52-24 victory over South Dakota on Saturday. Tamerik Williams opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter. Miller connected with Phoenix Sproles for a 75-yard touchdown and then scored on an 8-yard run to make it 21-0 after one quarter.
FOOTBALL
Daily Herald

Wizards beat Heat 103-100 to split home-and-home series

WASHINGTON -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied for a 103-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami and...
NBA
Daily Herald

No. 22 La.-Lafayette beats Liberty for 10th win in a row

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Levi Lewis threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette had six takeaways and seven sacks and the No. 22 Ragin' Cajuns capped the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 42-14 victory over Liberty on Saturday night. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) won its 10th straight game since a...
FOOTBALL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
130K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy