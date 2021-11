The Atlanta Hawks (4-6) are reeling after three straight losses heading into Monday night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors (8-1). Golden State has the league's best record so far in 2021, and the Warriors have enjoyed four consecutive dominant wins heading into the matchup. The Hawks have won just one road game this season, and score eight fewer points per game as a visitor than at home, while giving up nine more points on average.

