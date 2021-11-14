ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington DE Chase Young Helped Off Field After Suffering Knee Injury

By Ben Pickman
 6 days ago

The Washington DE suffered the injury midway through the second quarter of Sunday's contest vs. the Buccaneers.

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young was helped off the field midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a knee injury.

Minutes later, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year, suffered the knee injury on a three-yard run play by Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette.

After trainers tended to Young on the field, a cart drove out to escort him to the locker room. Young waved off the cart and was helped off the field.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the initial fear is that Young has a torn ACL.

Young has started each of Washington's eight games this season and is one of the team's captains. He has 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Last year, Young recorded 7.5 sacks on 44 tackles.

Washington entered Sunday's contest 2–6 on the season. They jumped out to an early 13–0 lead against Tampa Bay and held a 16–6 lead at halftime.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

