ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills bounce back, take down Jets at MetLife (Game Thread)

WHEC TV-10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHEC) — Follow along with our live updates to see how Buffalo responded after a week 9 loss to Jacksonville. Buffalo (6-3) put up 45 points on the New York Jets, a pure bounce back after its week 9 performance (2-7). It was the first meeting...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 6, Jacksonville Jaguars 6: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills are tied 6-6 with the Jacksonville Jaguars through the first half of their game. Buffalo’s defense has played well, but a couple key penalty decisions have led to two Jacksonville field goals. Meanwhile, the Bills’ offense, working with a makeshift offensive line, has only been able to come up with two field goals of their own in this game.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

First look: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets odds and lines

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are on the road to face the New York Jets (2-6) Sunday in Week 10. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bills vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Bills...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Jets

Coming off an ugly loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago, all eyes in the football world will be on the Buffalo Bills as they look to bounce back against the New York Jets. No one expects the Jets to take down the juggernaut that is Buffalo, but last week showed us that anything is possible, and so we’ve got some bold predictions for this Bills-Jets matchup.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#Metlife#American Football#Metlife Lrb#Whec#Fg
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets broadcast map

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are looking to snap out of the offensive funk that saw them inexplicably drop a 9-6 decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. If All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, All-Pro wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, and Buffalo’s talent-laden offense are to get back on track, they couldn’t have picked a better foe than Sunday’s Week 10 opponent: the New York Jets (2-6), who rank dead last in scoring defense (31.4 points per game).
NFL
FanSided

5 Buffalo Bills to watch in Week 10 against the New York Jets

This week is going to be a great test for the Buffalo Bills, not necessarily due to the opponent but a test for this franchise. The Bills have been very successful, dating back to last season, but hit a major road bump last week in a lackluster performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Will Buffalo Bills offense get back on track with Dawson Knox & Spencer Brown returning to action vs. Jets? (6 things to watch)

The Buffalo Bills will look to get back to their winning ways when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. It’s an opportunity for Buffalo to show that last week’s effort was a one-time deal and that the team is a serious contender in the AFC. Luckily for the Bills, the team will be pretty healthy for their matchup at the Meadowlands. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been ruled out and Zack Moss is questionable, but no one else on the team has an injury designation for the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 45, New York Jets 17: Rapid recap and notes

The Buffalo Bills, surely venting some frustration from last week’s 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, launched some missiles at the New York Jets in a 45-17 blowout win. It took a while for the Bills to find their groove, and the Bills only led 10-3 with two minutes remaining in the first half. But from there, they scored four unanswered touchdowns in less than a quarter, leading to a 38-3 margin that the Jets simply could not answer.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Can QB Mike White Take the Next Step?

From obscure backup quarterback to the talk of more than a few in town, Mike White's football life has dramatically flipped since taking over for injured rookie QB Zach Wilson on Oct. 24 in New England. Wilson, who will make his third NFL start for the Jets (2-6), against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, was serenaded with Mike White chants by the Green & White faithful the last time he played at home in a 34-31 triumph over the Bengals on Halloween.
NFL
BillsDigest

Buffalo Bills to be without Tremaine Edmunds for game against Jets

The better news is that Knox and Brown are expected to play barring setbacks from their hand and back injuries, respectively. They missed the previous two games, and their juggernaut offense wasn't nearly the same without them in last week's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I've always believed, you...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Bills Game Thread

It’s week 10 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the first place Buffalo Bills. The Jets are coming off a 45 - 30 beatdown at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts last week, a game in which the Jets defense was absolutely destroyed by the Colts’ offense. The Jets welcome back their #1 wide receiver Corey Davis this week. Quarterback Mike White gets a third consecutive start after last week’s effort was cut short by an arm injury. White and the Jets offense will face a formidable challenge in the Bills’ #1 ranked defense. The Bills defense has had its way with pretty much every quarterback the Bills have faced this year. Given the magnitude of the challenge for the Jets offense, it will probably take a great effort by the Jets’ worst in the NFL defense for the Jets to have any chance at winning today. Fingers crossed the Jets defense comes out breathing fire.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Previewing the Jets’ opposition: Buffalo Bills

By this time last season, the Jets had already faced - and lost to - the Bills twice. They actually only won by 10 and eight points, although those scorelines flattered the winless and overmatched Jets. The Bills remain atop the AFC East but are under pressure to bounce back after their offense laid an egg in a surprising loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream, TV channel, game time, odds, how to watch

The Buffalo Bills will meet the New York Jets in Week 10 action on Sunday afternoon at Metlife Stadium. The Bills are coming off an ugly 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, yes you read that right, the Jaguars. Josh Allen will need to spread the ball around today using Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox to put some points on the board. As for the Jets, they will look to bounce back after a 45-30 loss to the Colts and Mike White will be back under center after an injury last week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills Links, 11/14: Game Day vs. the Jets

It’s game day as the Buffalo Bills (5-3) leave New York State to tangle with the New York Jets (2-6) at 1 p.m. EST in Week 10. Today’s edition of the daily links leads off by breaking down the key matchups and offering predictions as the Bills go for their fourth win in their last five tries against the Jets.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Live game updates from NFL Week 10

After a disappointing 9-6 upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the Buffalo Bills look to get back on the winning track this week as they take on AFC East rival the New York Jets at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bills are a double-digit favorite...
NFL
College Football News

Buffalo at New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14. Record: Buffalo (5-3), New York Jets (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Buffalo at New York...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy