Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders about selling his stock

By Fareeha Rehman
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk is back on Twitter to talk selling stocks again.

This time, he’s trolling Senator Bernie Sanders about it.

Sanders on Saturday tweeted , “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”

Cue Musk, the world’s wealthiest.

“I keep forgetting you’re still alive,” the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder replied, before asking if Sanders wants him to sell more stock; “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …”

Musk recently made a Twitter poll asking his followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock – approximately worth over $20 billion. Over half of the millions of respondents said he should.

Why can’t Elon Musk sell his Silicon Valley home?

“I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk explained over Twitter.

The Associated Press reports Musk has since sold about 640,000 shares for roughly $687.3 million, according to two filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last month, Musk became the first person on the planet to reach a net worth of over $300 billion, according to Bloomberg . This has since dropped slightly, but he remains #1 on the billionaires index.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

