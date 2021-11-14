ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

4 Easy Mobility Exercises for Your Entire Body That Anyone Can Do

By Jacob Lauing
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago

Aside from burning fat or building strength , improving range of motion remains one of the most popular fitness goals. We’d all like to be a little more limber and flexible, regardless of whether or not we’re an athlete looking to maximize performance. This rings particularly true for those of us sequestered to long days at our home office , working remotely and trading our daily commutes and step counts of years’ past for something a little more solitary.

Mobility — your joints’ ability to traverse their range of motion without any issues — is a critical component in our overall physical health, as it helps reduce injuries, limit pain and improve posture and balance. And again, while it’s important for weightlifters to avoid injury by incorporating mobility exercises into their training regimen, you don’t need to be a gym rat to want to reap those benefits. Protecting the health of your joints is something we can all get on board with.

From a general perspective, activities like yoga and dynamic stretching are great ways to boost mobility and flexibility in your entire body. But for the purposes of this article, we’ll categorize some specific mobility exercises based on five different body parts — the thoracic spine, shoulder, hip and ankle. These are four common areas that lack mobility, so we’ll pay particular attention to them. Lastly, make sure to proceed with caution as you begin many of these mobility exercises. Your joints are fragile, after all, and any movements design to test the limits of your range of motion can be harmful if performed improperly. Take your time, ease into it and know your limits.

And while most mobility exercises are generally equipment-free, there are a few pieces of gear that can make the experience more comfortable — which we’ve sourced at the bottom of the article. You’ll be loose and limber in no time.

1. Thoracic Spine Mobility Exercises

The thoracic spine sits in the upper part of your back and is responsible for movements like bending over. It’s also directly linked to your posture — bad posture can lead to some serious problems in the thoracic region of your spine. Because it’s so integral to the movement of your torso, it’s critical to keep your spine healthy. There are a number of simple mobility exercises for your thoracic spine that require no equipment, many of which you can find in the video below. One of our favorites is called kneeling rotations, which offer a great stretch for your thoracic spine that you can knock out anywhere.

Instructions: Place both knees on a hard, comfortable surface and sit back so your butt rests on your heels, which helps lock your lumbar spine in place. Place one elbow on the ground in front of your knee, with your forearm and hand extended to create a 90-degree angle at your elbow. With the opposite hand resting behind your head, begin with that elbow hovering above the ground. Rotate your torso upwards until you feel a stretch. Pause, then return to the starting position. Repeat on each side. You can also perform this mobility exercise with your torso at more of a 45-degree angle with the floor.

2. Shoulder Mobility Exercises

Any dude who’s spent a ton of time bulking up knows how easy it is to lose shoulder mobility. You can test your own shoulder mobility by trying to touch your hands behind your back, with one arm behind your head and the other behind your hip reaching upward. If you’re having trouble lacing your fingers, let alone touching them at all, you should probably work on your shoulder mobility, which is a crucial factor in lifts like the bench press, or even simple daily movements like reaching to grab a book from the top shelf. Most mobility exercises serve as both a test and exercise, a movement that indicates your level of mobility while working to improve it. This shoulder exercise is a great example and is as easy as they come.

Instructions: Stand up straight with your arms at your sides and your palms facing inward. Slowly raise one hand in front of your body with your arm extended, rotating the arm upwards until it’s perpendicular to the ground, making sure to keep that palm facing toward your body. When you get to the top, reach a little higher, then rotate your palm outward and move your arm behind your body, trying to keep it in the same plane of rotation. If you feel the arm moving away from your body a lot (a little is normal) you’re definitely lacking in mobility. A good way to test this is by doing this mobility exercise close to a wall. Once your arm rotates past your body, try to keep it from hitting the wall as you increase your mobility.

3. Hip Mobility Exercise — 90/90 Stretch

Hip tightness or a lack of hip mobility is one of the most common mobility complaints you’ll hear. This is no doubt affected by a sedentary lifestyle, as sitting for prolonged periods of time can tighten and shorten the tendons of the hips and the muscles surrounding them. This particularly affects athletes, as a lack of mobility in the hips is killer for anything from squats and deadlifts to explosive interval training and distance running. If there’s one area to focus on, it’s your hips.

Instructions: The 90/90 stretch, as the name would indicate, involves rotating your legs back and forth as they create 90-degree angles at your knees. Begin by sitting with your legs just outside shoulder width and your knees. You can place your hands behind your back on the ground for support. Drop both legs to one side, letting them fall into 90-degree angles. You should feel a strong stretch in your hips. Shift your legs to the other side of your body to complete one rep. You can hold the position or lean into the stretch for a more intense sensation.

4. Ankle Mobility Exercises

Running, for all its calorie-burning prowess, can really wreak havoc on your joints, particularly your ankles. Mobility in the ankles is key to getting the most out of your runs while avoiding injury along the way. The exercise below incorporates what’s called ankle dorsiflexion , or the ankle’s ability to bend and contract, drawing the toes back toward the shins. It also features a resistance band, which we’ve linked to in the next section.

Instructions: Secure a resistance band behind your body and wrap one end around your foot so it sits at the bottom of the ankle. Place that foot flat on a raised surface — like a box, chair or low table — so your knee creates a 90-degree angle and your thigh sits parallel to the floor. Shift your body forward so your knee extends beyond your toes, leaning into the resistance so you feel a stretch in the ankle. You can continue moving forward further as the mobility increases.

If You Only Buy One Thing…

The great thing about mobility exercises like yoga? You don’t need expensive home exercise equipment or smart gyms to get your body moving. In fact, for some of the exercises featured above, all you need is an open space and 30 spare minutes in your day.

Of course, as product review experts , we can’t help but recommend a few simple pieces of exercise gear to help you perform mobility exercises. After all, who wants to stretch out on the dirty ground when you could recline on a comy, non-slip yoga mat instead?

So if you only want to buy one thing to help you with your home mobility exercises, make it one of these…

Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Mat

MOBILITY MUST-HAVE

As we indicated earlier, mobility exercises aren’t the most gear-forward fitness routine. But a good exercise mat goes a long way toward making you more comfortable as you twist and turn your body in all sorts of tense ways. Amazon’s exercise mat is extra thick (and extra comfortable) and comes in seven different colors. The included carrying strap makes it easy to roll up and store or take with you on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJ6RM_0cwWECrx00

Buy: Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Mat $21.49

2. Gaiam Yoga Block

BEST FOR HIP MOBILITY

Odds are, your hips are tight. We could all use a little more hip mobility, and in our quest for it, we’ll be folding our legs into positions that put a ton of tension on our already-tight hips. This yoga block from Gaiam is an incredible tool for alleviating some of that tension. You just place one under your butt while performing a movement, and it takes some of the stress off your hips. Of course, we’d all like to be in a place where we don’t need blocks, but this will get the journey started more comfortably.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFNT5_0cwWECrx00

Buy: Gaiam Yoga Block $6.69 (orig. $11.98) 44% OFF

3. Fit Simplify Resistance Bands (Set of 5)

MOST VERSATILE

Resistance bands offer a safe, simple and portable alternative to weight training, and help increase strength, balance and flexibility. You can use them for all sorts of workouts , but they really come in handy while helping your body stretch and increase its range of motion, adding that little bit of resistance to maximize every movement. This set of bands from Fit Simplify features five different color-coded resistance and includes a carrying bag for convenient storage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idgYb_0cwWECrx00

Buy: Fit Simplify Resistance Band $11.95

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

We Asked a Personal Trainer If Wrist Exercises Can Make You a Better Gamer

It’s no secret that gamers can occasionally end up with wrist injuries. We can regularly end up with our hands in weird positions no matter where we’re gaming, and the fact that it’s so easy to get lost in whatever you’re playing only makes that stress on the joints worse. It’s especially annoying as desk jobs can often make these minor issues worse by not allowing for rest. Because of this, it’s really good to know how best to look after and strengthen your wrists, because that way you can just avoid it. But before we get into the best wrist...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

6 Sleep Headphones To Help You Get a Great Night’s Rest

Sleeping feels more difficult than it should be. It can be tough to get to sleep with all kinds of distractions in the bedroom (whether it be televisions, phones or other connected devices) or just a long day at the office — doubly so if you live in a major city with a lot of noise. Luckily, companies have come up with a solution to help you get your critically important beauty sleep. Sleep headphones are exactly what they sound like; headphones designed to help reduce outside noise, play tones to lull you to bed or even filter out snores from...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Self-Defense Keychains for Staying Safe in Any Situation

Whether you’re a nighttime runner, college student or a night shift worker, you may feel the need to be able to defend yourself at a moment’s notice (especially following the scary report that homicides were up 28% in 2020 compared to 2019). When looking for an easy way to protect yourself, look no further than your keys. Having the best self-defense keychain that’s small enough to clip onto your bag or belt loop (or carry in your pocket) can be crucial when time is of the essence. Self-defense keychains can come in several configurations, including: Pepper spray Blunt, metal striking objects Sharp objects Hidden knives Whistles Personal...
LIFESTYLE
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Home Exercise Equipment#Thoracic Spine Mobility
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
womenfitness.net

Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Using Dumbbells

Dumbbell exercises are an excellent way to lose body fat, including on your stomach. While you can't spot reduce abdominal fat, losing weight all over your body eventually helps you lose belly fat. Aside from essential healthy habits such as getting the right amount of sleep, eating a nutrient-dense diet...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

Shedding Your Belly Fat With These 3 Best Fruits

Part of losing weight is finding ways to shrink your waistline. Belly fat can be stubborn and take some time to get rid of. People try serious exercises and even long diets to get rid of belly fat. But starving yourself and overworking won’t benefit your health. Instead, work on...
WEIGHT LOSS
backpacker.com

Yes, Hikers Need Strong Upper Bodies. These Exercises Can Help

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Most backpackers prioritize training the legs for upcoming adventures, and rightfully so. However, hikers shouldn’t neglect exercises for the upper body: Strong arms, shoulders, and back muscles help improve posture, which can reduce tension headaches and shoulder aches from carrying a heavy load. Perform this simple upper-body workout to boost your strength and avoid bothersome upper-body pain on the trail.
WORKOUTS
SELF

A Legs and Abs Workout You Can Do With Just Your Bodyweight

Getting in a good legs and abs workout doesn’t have to involve equipment, a gym membership, or tons of complicated exercises. It can be as simple as a six-move, bodyweight routine you can do at home—which is exactly the workout we have for you below. First, though, let’s talk about...
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Trainers Want You to Start Doing These 12 Exercises to Strengthen and Stabilize Your Core

Fitness professionals have varying opinions on how individuals should train for optimal health, but one thing they all agree on is the importance of a strong core, which you can get from core stability exercises. You've probably seen info about core strength on Instagram or heard your favorite instructor refer to it as you hold a plank for what seems like eternity, but you may not know exactly what having a strong core means.
WORKOUTS
healthcanal.com

6-Weeks Plan To Walk Off Your Belly Fat (Simple & Effective)

Almost two-thirds of the adult population in the US are either overweight or obese. The most common weight-related problem is weight gain around the stomach area, often called belly fat. Abdominal obesity tends to increase with weight gain and is a primary concern to overall health and fitness. A study[1]...
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Look Good and Perform Like a Hero – 10 Alternative Exercises to Build Muscle and Transform your Upper Body

The Filly Press comes in many forms. This version is performed standing. The same rules apply. Load the off arm with a KB in a proper rack position as demonstrated here. The opposite arm is performing a single arm DB Arnold press and must fully supinated and pronate on every rep. The KB that is in the non-working arm is designed to help build great rack strength and scapular endurance. The two loads don’t have to be the same.
WORKOUTS
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy