Presidential Election

Alyssa Farah says she thinks Pence will run for president in 2024

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3te03j_0cwWDvBV00

Former White House director of communications Alyssa Farah said Sunday she believes former Vice President Mike Pence would run against former President Trump should the two run in 2024.

Farah told CNN that Pence was "uniquely positioned" and could "put up a formidable fight."

She did acknowledge, however, that a contingent of Trump supporters would be opposed to Pence, citing the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 in which crowds chanted, "Hang Mike Pence."

"There is a vocal, what I think is a minority, the "Hang Mike Pence" crowd, who are never going to be with him. But I think he could see himself as somebody who bridges the gap of those who supported Trump but also want sanity," Farrah said.

"They want kindness, they want civility, and they want to actually reach voters that he alienated and was never able to bring in. So I, you know, I would imagine it's a lot of outreach to women, a lot of outreach to minorities and also seniors that Trump lost," she said.

"So I think that Pence is going to do it ... based on my knowledge of him, and I think he could put up a formidable fight," she added.

Farah, a longtime GOP aide, said other Republicans considering a run in 2024 include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , who served under Trump.

"There's this belief that people are just going to clear the field for Trump. I actually think some folks are teeing up to run. I think Pence could be one of them. I think DeSantis might be one of them. I think Mike Pompeo is looking at a political team and what that could look like, and it's a good thing for the party," Farah said.

When asked if she would vote for Trump if he wins the nomination, Farah said, "Absolutely not."

"We're going to need to have out these debates on the stage, by the way, of was the election stolen? And that's going to be a tough question for some of these folks to answer because some have really toed the line of the big lie. So I'd love to see some folks run who are going to acknowledge the truth and the reality and actually just try to win over more voters," she said.

The Hill

The Hill

