COVID-19 Hospitalizations, ICU Admissions Increase in San Diego County

A nurse wearing personal protective equipment. Photo courtesy County News Center

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals has risen by 10 to 260, and the number of those patients in intensive care increased by eight to 83, state health officials reported Sunday.

On Friday, the county health department reported 529 new COVID-19 infections but no new deaths, which brought the region’s cumulative totals to 377,115 cases and 4,280 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The county also announced that it will no longer report new cases, deaths and tests on weekends and holidays. Those numbers will be updated on the next business day.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.57 million — or 81.7% of residents 5 and older. More than 2.32 million, or 73.8% are fully vaccinated.

A total of 19,568 new tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, according to San Diego County Health and Human Services.

City News Service contributed to this article.