San Diego County, CA

COVID-19 Hospitalizations, ICU Admissions Increase in San Diego County

By Elizabeth Ireland
 6 days ago
A nurse wearing personal protective equipment. Photo courtesy County News Center

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals has risen by 10 to 260, and the number of those patients in intensive care increased by eight to 83, state health officials reported Sunday.

On Friday, the county health department reported 529 new COVID-19 infections but no new deaths, which brought the region’s cumulative totals to 377,115 cases and 4,280 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The county also announced that it will no longer report new cases, deaths and tests on weekends and holidays. Those numbers will be updated on the next business day.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.57 million — or 81.7% of residents 5 and older. More than 2.32 million, or 73.8% are fully vaccinated.

A total of 19,568 new tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, according to San Diego County Health and Human Services.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Sonny McGowan
6d ago

Not sure who your friends are, but I manage 2 inpatient services at 2 local hospitals. Not sure what makes you qualified to say these are lies. I look at these numbers daily, and it's not a lie. please check your sources before spreading your own lies and misinformation

No Stores or Customers Sell or Buy Alcohol for Minor Decoy in East County

A minor decoy tried to buy alcohol at five stores in Santee and Lakeside, but was refused by all clerks and customers, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Alcohol Beverage Control agents to conduct a decoy operation on Friday to test retailers at five stores in the two cities, according to the sheriff’s department.
Chula Vista Begins Informational Phone Line for Seniors, Caregivers

Chula Vista and 211 San Diego introduced a phone line Wednesday offering seniors and caregivers weekly updates on events and available resources in the city. The CV Senior Connect phone line, 619-409-1932, was funded by The San Diego Foundation’s Age Friendly Communities Program. It provides automated messages about local events, programming and information on resources for seniors.
Supervisors Approve Developing Ordinance to Eliminate Discrimination Against Women

County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved the development of an ordinance, based on a United Nations treaty, to eliminate discrimination against women. As proposed by board Chairman Nathan Fletcher and Supervisor Nora Vargas, the county would follow the United Nations’ Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, first adopted in 1979.
