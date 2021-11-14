Ille becomes latest two-sport signee in college ranks

It was a hard choice to decide between basketball and softball, which is why Velma-Alma senior Shain Ille becomes the latest to not make a choice, but instead become the latest two-sport signee in the college ranks from Stephens County.

Ille, who has been a star for the Comets on the softball field and on the court for the Lady Comets basketball team, will join the ranks of college athletes playing for Southwestern Christian University.

Just completing her softball season, Ille has spent time preparing for her senior year in basketball. She said the Eagles of Southwestern Christian felt like the best choice for her college playing days.

“Honestly, when I went up there for a visit and I worked out with the girls and played basketball with them a little bit, it just really felt like home to me,” Ille said. “It just felt like how Velma does to me … so as soon as I went there I knew immediately that was the place I needed to be.”

Her basketball coach for the last three years has been Velma-Alma Athletic Director Kenny Bare, who was the Lady Comets’ and Comets’ coach for the last three years but has now moved to just coaching the Comets.

Bare knew this day was coming and is proud to see her become one of the latest to sign for two sports and believes it is a rare feat to witness.

“Today was a big day for Shain and her family. It’s not every day that a girl signs a college scholarship and it’s even more rare that they sign in two sports,” Bare said. “Shain Ille signed a basketball and softball letter of intent to continue her career with Southwestern Christian University. I am so very proud and happy for Shain. She has worked very hard to get this opportunity. I wish her the best of luck.”

Ille’s softball coach for the four seasons has been Coach Stefan Hunt. He will be the head coach for the Lady Comets’ basketball team in her senior season.

Hunt agreed with Bare’s statement about how deserving Ille is and believes she will be successful in what ever she does in the future.

“It is with great honor that we recognize Shain Ille today in achieving a unique milestone. Shain signed a dual letter of intent this morning to play basketball and softball at Southwestern Christian University,” Hunt said. “Shain is an extremely gifted student athlete who I am thankful for having had the opportunity to coach. It has been several great years with her and she will be greatly missed at VA. May her college career bring her even more success than her extremely successful high school career. Best of wishes to her.”

With basketball marking her first season in the college ranks, she will join the Lady Eagles team next winter and then after that season, Ille will join the softball team once basketball season is completed.

Velma-Alma came out in full support of Ille during the signing ceremony. She knows the memories at Velma-Alma Public Schools are something she will always cherish.

“There is so many, but probably my favorite memories are not even playing — it is all the bus rides with the girls and going to softball games and all of us bonding,” Ille said. “Just also the support you get whenever you are up to bat and you are on the field and all of the girls are talking to you. Basketball — my favorite memory was winning the Black Diamond and winning the Comet Classic. Those are really awesome memories to have and I couldn’t do it without my teammates.”

The basketball season is set to begin for the Lady Comets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and for Ille, knowing the decision has been made for college will make it a much easier season for her.

“It feels like I have a weight off my shoulders and I’m not having to go out and having many different coaches coming and watching and having to freak out and get nervous about them watching me,” Ille said. “I have Coach (Mark) Arthur and Coach Andi (McGill) that I know they won’t ever freak out when I do anything. They have been really supportive and it is a really good feeling knowing that I have them and they will be able to watch me and go straight into college with them.”

With Ille ready to start her final basketball season later this year, she knows that the coaches, family and teammates are the reason she has been successful and is very thankful for them.

“For sure my parents they have pushed me to be the athlete that I am in softball and basketball. For sure my older brother, he mouths me like no other, but he pushes me to be the best person that I can be on the court and off the court and on the field and off the field,” Ille said. “Coach Bare has been my coach for … I have known him my entire life and him and Coach Hunt have really been there for me through everything. They have been a really big part in the player that I have become and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”