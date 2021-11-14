Julian Edelman tweets about Mac Jones' stellar start against Browns in Week 10

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was on fire in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Julian Edelman took notice.

The retired Patriots receiver and NFL analyst tweeted about Jones’ pinpoint passing against the Cleveland defense. Jones was 9 of 10 for 116 yards and two touchdowns after the Patriots’ first three drives when Edelman tweeted. They also put up 24 points in the first two quarters. It was an excellent open to the game, in which New England quickly built a lead over a Cleveland team that isn’t built to easily overcome a big deficit.

Jones’ big start to the half was all the more impressive and important considering the opponent. It’s worth noting that he got some help from his defense, with safety Kyle Dugger logging an interception, and from his running game, with Rhamondre Stevenson getting 14 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Here’s a look at the pinpoint pass to Kendrick Bourne that seemed to spur Edelman’s tweet.

Jones finished the half 13 of 15 for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones looked extremely impressive for New England. And it’s only his 10th start for the Patriots since they drafted him at 15th overall.