Julian Edelman tweets about Mac Jones' stellar start against Browns in Week 10

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WS1Ps_0cwWBqYc00

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was on fire in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Julian Edelman took notice.

The retired Patriots receiver and NFL analyst tweeted about Jones’ pinpoint passing against the Cleveland defense. Jones was 9 of 10 for 116 yards and two touchdowns after the Patriots’ first three drives when Edelman tweeted. They also put up 24 points in the first two quarters. It was an excellent open to the game, in which New England quickly built a lead over a Cleveland team that isn’t built to easily overcome a big deficit.

Jones’ big start to the half was all the more impressive and important considering the opponent. It’s worth noting that he got some help from his defense, with safety Kyle Dugger logging an interception, and from his running game, with Rhamondre Stevenson getting 14 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Here’s a look at the pinpoint pass to Kendrick Bourne that seemed to spur Edelman’s tweet.

Jones finished the half 13 of 15 for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones looked extremely impressive for New England. And it’s only his 10th start for the Patriots since they drafted him at 15th overall.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Is it time to worry about Mac Jones’ development?

If the season ended after Week 9, the New England Patriots would make the playoffs. They’re the seventh seed in the AFC, and have a 54% chance of making the postseason, a number that has inched upward over the last few weeks. In Week 10, the Patriots play a team that’s in a similar boat: the Cleveland Browns. So it’s another good test for New England.
NFL
Boston Herald

Guregian: Anyone worried about Mac Jones now?

The Patriots are 10 games into the season with a rookie quarterback leading the offense. Anyone worried about Mac Jones now? Any lingering doubts about him leading the Patriots to a postseason berth?. Well, there shouldn’t be. Talk about putting a sock in the mouths of any doubters, or those...
NFL
CBS Boston

Trent Brown All Smiles After Returning To Patriots Offensive Line, Thoroughly Impressed By Mac Jones

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line received a massive boost on Sunday, with behemoth Trent Brown returning to the mix for the first time since Week 1. Brown got to start and played 46 snaps at right tackle for New England during the team’s 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Brown suffered a calf injury on New England’s first drive of the season, and had to wait until Sunday to finally get back on the field. He was hoping to return in Week 3 against the Saints, and then again in Week 4 when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers came...
NFL
FanSided

Julian Edelman’s reaction to Mac Jones shredding Browns in first half is awesome

How about that? After the Cleveland Browns stuffed the ball down the New England Patriots‘ throats on the first drive of the game to go up 7-0, it’s been all Mac Jones. Well, the rushing attack and defense have been impressive too, but the rookie has received most of the attention for his impressive efforts. Touchdowns to Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne have Gillette Stadium roaring as the Pats hold a 24-7 lead at the half.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Julian Edelman shares wild story about Ray Lewis injuring him

Ray Lewis is known for being one of the most ferocious tacklers in the history of the NFL, and no one understands that more than Julian Edelman. The former New England Patriots wide receiver was on the wrong end of multiple collisions with Lewis during his career. He says one of them turned his life upside down for weeks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

