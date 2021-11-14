ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress — but those folks will be silenced … so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin’s new flick, ‘Being the Ricardos,’ got its first screening in L.A....

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
‘Being the Ricardos’ Official Trailer: Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Revealed in New Footage

It was only earlier this year that “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin’s second feature directorial effort and his follow-up to “Molly’s Game,” earned six Academy Award nominations, including bids for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), and Best Original Screenplay for Sorkin. At the Golden Globes and Directors Guild of America Awards, Sorkin even managed to earn nominations for Best Director. It was a big step up from “Molly’s Game,” which went overlooked at top awards shows. Can the upcoming “Being the Ricardos” continue Sorkin’s award momentum as a director? Amazon Studios has debuted the official trailer below.
New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Become Lucy and Desi in Full Trailer for Amazon Movie — Watch

Prime Video knows you want more glimpses of Nicole Kidman‘s transformation into Lucille Ball, and the latest Being the Ricardos trailer is full of ’em. Written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos spans one week of production of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy, as Kidman’s Ball and Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Whereas October’s teaser trailer only gave us the briefest of looks at Kidman and Bardem as the iconic entertainers, the full promo (embedded above) offers much more footage, including Bardem-as-Arnaz giving us his best, “Lucyyy, I’m ho-ooome!” as Ricky Ricardo. The ubiquitous J.K. Simmons and Goliath‘s Nina Arianda also pop up as William Frawley/”Fred” and Vivian Vance/”Ethel,” as do Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tony Hale (Veep), Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus). Being the Ricardos hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 10, and will become available to stream via Prime Video on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Watch the newest trailer above, then drop a comment with your reactions!
‘Being the Ricardos’ Full Trailer Released: Watch Nicole Kidman as ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Lucille Ball

We’re getting closer and closer to the December 10 release date of the highly anticipated film “Being the Ricardos.”. Nicole Kidman is starring in the Aaron Sorkin-directed biopic that will dive into one of the most famous couples in Hollywood history — Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Kidman will star as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem will star as Desi Arnaz in the drama.
Nicole Kidman was terrified to play Lucille Ball after backlash

Nicole Kidman faced backlash after being cast as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic “Being The Ricardos.”. And the Oscar-winning actress, 54, has now revealed she was terrified taking on the role of the iconic comedienne, after irate “I Love Lucy” fans argued that Debra Messing would have been a better choice.
Nicole Kidman was terrified about Being the Ricardos role

Nicole Kidman had "massive trepidation" about playing Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'. The 54-year-old actress has confessed that she was extremely nervous about playing the 'I Love Lucy' star in the new biopic and credited the support of director Aaron Sorkin for helping her take on the part. Thank...
Nicole Kidman Wore a Grandpa-Inspired Outfit With Penny Loafers to ‘Being The Ricardos’ Movie Screening

While doing press for her new film “Being the Ricardos,” in which she plays iconic comedian Lucille Ball, Nicole Kidman stepped out in New York City last night sporting a chic ensemble complete with luxe loafers. Channeling dapper grandpa style inspiration for the screening and Q&A, the “Big Little Lies” actress styled a brown tweed blazer over a beige button-down blouse, which she wore tucked into a pair of straight-leg jeans in a medium-light wash. For footwear, Kidman opted for a pair of cognac brown leather penny loafers that featured a glossy sheen and embossed details on the vamp. The 54-year-old Aussie...
